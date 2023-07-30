UFC 291 Results: Kevin Holland stops Michael Chiesa in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michael Chiesa.

Kevin Holland

Holland (24-9 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC 287 event in Miami, where he scored a stunning knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio. That KO returned ‘Trailblazer’ to the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back losses to Stephen Thompson and Khamzat Chimaev respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa (18-6 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a decision loss to Sean Brady in November of 2021. Prior to that setback, ‘Maverick’ was coming off a first-round submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 265.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and Kevin Holland qucikly takes the center of the Octagon. Michael Chiesa circles to the right along the fence. Holland paws with his jab. He leaps in with an uppercut. He lands another. That appeared to stun ‘Maverick’. The fight goes to the ground but only briefly. Holland opts to stand back up and lands a right. Chiesa shoots in for a takedown. He has a single leg, but Holland is able to fend him off. ‘Trailblazer’ with a big knee. He lands another. Chiesa looks to shoot but gets caught in a d’arce choke. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 291 Results: Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via submission (d’arce choke) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his submission victory over Chiesa this evening in Salt Lake City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Holland Michael Chiesa UFC UFC 291

Related

UFC 291, Results, UFC, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

UFC 291: 'Poirier vs. Gaethje 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
Mike Tyson
UFC

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration

Zain Bando - July 29, 2023

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration.

Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island
Jon Anik

Jon Anik replaces Dana White as host of the UFC 291 press conference

Susan Cox - July 28, 2023

Jon Anik is replacing Dana White as host of the UFC 291 press conference.

Stephen Thompson, Nick Diaz
UFC

Stephen Thompson issues statement on cancelled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira

Chris Taylor - July 28, 2023

Former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has issued a statement regarding his cancelled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira.

Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen sheds light on hotel brawl after UFC return: "They must've mistaken me for someone else"

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen is happy to put the Luxor in the rear-view mirror.

Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 291 due to brutal weight miss

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023
Kevin Lee and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Kevin Lee issues response to teary-eyed Sean Strickland after fight challenge

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

The saga between UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee continues.

Derrick-Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis shares his list of the top 3 BMF’s to ever compete in the UFC

Susan Cox - July 28, 2023

Derrick Lewis is sharing his list of the top 3 BMF’s to ever compete in the UFC.

Justin Gaethje
UFC 291

UFC 291: ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - July 28, 2023

UFC 291 ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker has an opponent in mind for his next Octagon appearance

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

UFC star Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on what could be next for him inside the Octagon.