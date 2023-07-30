UFC 291 Results: Kevin Holland stops Michael Chiesa in Round 1 (Video)
Holland (24-9 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC 287 event in Miami, where he scored a stunning knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio. That KO returned ‘Trailblazer’ to the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back losses to Stephen Thompson and Khamzat Chimaev respectively.
Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa (18-6 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a decision loss to Sean Brady in November of 2021. Prior to that setback, ‘Maverick’ was coming off a first-round submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 265.
The #UFC291 Main Card starts NOW!
@MikeMav22 and @Trailblaze2top kicks us off live on PPV!


Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and Kevin Holland qucikly takes the center of the Octagon. Michael Chiesa circles to the right along the fence. Holland paws with his jab. He leaps in with an uppercut. He lands another. That appeared to stun ‘Maverick’. The fight goes to the ground but only briefly. Holland opts to stand back up and lands a right. Chiesa shoots in for a takedown. He has a single leg, but Holland is able to fend him off. ‘Trailblazer’ with a big knee. He lands another. Chiesa looks to shoot but gets caught in a d’arce choke. This one is all over! WOW!
Kevin Holland submits Michael Chiesa 🥋 #UFC291

Official UFC 291 Results: Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via submission (d’arce choke) in Round 1
Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his submission victory over Chiesa this evening in Salt Lake City?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kevin Holland Michael Chiesa UFC UFC 291