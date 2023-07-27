Sean Strickland says he won’t be fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293: “Someone at the UFC really dropped the ball on this”

Sean Strickland has claimed that he will not be fighting Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 293.

After UFC 290, it seemed pretty nailed on that Dricus du Plessis would face Israel Adesanya for the belt later this year. Unfortunately, with the South African not being available, it was then suggested that Sean Strickland would get the call. He made it clear from the word go that he’d need to receive a big payday in order to say yes, especially with there being less than two months to go until fight night.

However, it now appears as if the Australian pay-per-view still doesn’t have a main event. As per the main himself, they couldn’t quite make it work.

I think people miss understand about fighting top level guys.its not fun, everything has to be perfect, hard to land shots, one mistake and it's over. Fighting guys your better than from a pure sociopathic perspective is where the fun happens. You can enjoy it and be creative — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 26, 2023

I mean I'm a grown ass man. I'd fight him right after my last fight if you pay me. I don't think the ufc wants it soooo burgers for me.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 26, 2023

I will say it is wild they are having a card like that and don't have a headline 6 weeks out. Someone at the ufc really dropped the ball on this… I offered. Best I could do. Maybe we can just have a parking lot event after for the aussies. https://t.co/NMWIJZwhbS — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 26, 2023

