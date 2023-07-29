UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration
It’s not every day that Mike Tyson, the former legendary icon and ex-heavyweight boxing champion, is the soundtrack to the promotion of a fight.
However, that’s exactly the case Saturday night when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje lock horns for the BMF strap in Salt Lake City in the main event of UFC 291.
The five-round lightweight title eliminator could end up being one of the most violent scraps of the year, making Mike Tyson, arguably the most violent boxer of his era, the perfect voice to echo the importance of the fight and the stakes attached.
According to a video posted by UFC president Dana White Thursday afternoon, Tyson described that he was the original BMF and always did everything he could to fight with bad intentions.
“Being the baddest isn’t just about winning,” Mike Tyson said. “It’s about how you win, how you fight. It’s about not backing down. Never asking for a breather.”
What does this fight mean for Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje?
Poirier and Gaethje might be the two literal definitions of Mike Tyson’s sentiments.
Their first encounter was a back-and-forth war with Poirier finishing Gaethje by TKO in 2018.
Both have since gone onto face some of the best that 155 has to offer, including Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira, and Khabib Nurmagomedov over the last five years.
The winner will likely set themselves up for another shot at lightweight gold, as Islam Makhachev will rematch Oliveira in Abu Dhabi in October, a year after Makhachev took the belt from the Brazilian with a stunning submission win.
On a night filled with combat sports, it only makes sense that both worlds can collide together to bring fans the ultimate definition of fighting: a human-to-human chest match where the unknown is far greater than the eventual outcome.
Although the BMF may be a gimmick to some, it’s best attribute is the toughness, grit and determination for those who fight for it.
Poirier and Gaethje are that exact pair.
