UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration.

It’s not every day that Mike Tyson, the former legendary icon and ex-heavyweight boxing champion, is the soundtrack to the promotion of a fight.

However, that’s exactly the case Saturday night when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje lock horns for the BMF strap in Salt Lake City in the main event of UFC 291.

The five-round lightweight title eliminator could end up being one of the most violent scraps of the year, making Mike Tyson, arguably the most violent boxer of his era, the perfect voice to echo the importance of the fight and the stakes attached.

The BMF Belt is up for grabs this Saturday night. Tell 'em what it's all about @MikeTyson #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/0E8mlQDF92 — danawhite (@danawhite) July 27, 2023

According to a video posted by UFC president Dana White Thursday afternoon, Tyson described that he was the original BMF and always did everything he could to fight with bad intentions.

“Being the baddest isn’t just about winning,” Mike Tyson said. “It’s about how you win, how you fight. It’s about not backing down. Never asking for a breather.”