UFC 291 Results: Bobby Green stops Tony Ferguson (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the lightweight scrap between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Ferguson (25-8 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping his current five-fight losing streak. ‘El Cucuy’ suffered a submission loss to Nate Diaz in his most recent effort at UFC 279. The 39-year-old picked up his most recent win back in June of 2019, when he defeated Donald Cerrone by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Bobby Green (29-14-1 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column when he takes to the Octagon at tonight’s event in Salt Lake City. ‘King’ most recently competed back in April of this year, where his bout with Jared Gordon was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. Prior to that, the 36-year-old was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev.

Round one begins and the lightweights meet in the center of the cage. Tony Ferguson feints with a knee. Bobby Green steps in with a quick combination that just misses. ‘El Cucuy’ with a kick, but Green counters with a nice right. Ferguson shoots in for a takedown. Green does well to keep the fight on the feet. He is able to break the Tony’s hold and gets back to range. Ferguson with a left. Green circles to his right. He leaps in with a left, but Tony counters him with a hook. Bobby with a big combination up the middle. Tony Ferguson responds with a big right and ‘King’ hits the deck. Bobby bounces right back to his feet. An accidental eye poke causes a break in the action. Tony tells the doctor he is ok and it looks like this fight will continue. Bobby Green partially connects with a head kick. Ferguson seems to be ok and presses forward. Green slips and rips a with a right. Tony returns fire with a right of his own. Green to the body with a hard kick. Ferguson comes back with a 1-2. Bobby with a good combination now. He lands another. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Tony Ferguson dives in for an early takedown attempt. Bobby Green stuffs that with relative ease. ‘El Cucuy’ with a right over the top. He dives for an ankle pick. He misses and Green winds up on top. ‘King’ is unloading some big hammer fists from full mount. Ferguson is looking to land some elbows from off of his back. Green lands another big hammer fist and then stands back up. He decides to move back into guard before Tony can stand up. Big hammer fists once again from Green. He lands a hard elbow now. More big hammer fists from Bobby. Ferguson is in a bad way here. Green stands back up and motions for Tony to do the same. ‘El Cucuy’ is back on his feet. Bobby Green is just tagging him with that snappy left hand. A right now from ‘King’. Tony Ferguson with a good left and then another. He comes forward with a combination. Green with a left hand before the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this lightweight matchup begins and Bobby Green is back to work with his punches. Tony Ferguson lands a hard inside low kick. Green continues work his 1-2 and keep ‘El Cucuy’ at range. He lands a good low kick and then a stiff jab. That doesn’t stop Ferguson from applying the pressure. He continues to press the action here. Ferguson with a good right. He lands another. Bobby Green with a quick combination. He lands a nice straight left. Two minutes remain in the fight. Tony with a pair of kicks to the body. Bobby with a punch that sends Tony down. The former interim champ pops right back up but eats another 1-2. Tony Ferguson looks for a takedown but ends up giving up top position. Green locks up an arm triangle and Tony is in big trouble. He fights the hold to the very end but eventually goes out.

BOBBY GREEN SUBMITS TONY FERGUSON! @BobbyKGreen gets the finish with seconds left at #UFC291! pic.twitter.com/HuRLRFYIRH — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

Official UFC 291 Results: Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson via submission in Round 3

Who would you like to see Green fight next following his submission victory over Ferguson this evening in Salt Lake City?