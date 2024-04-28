UFC Vegas 91 Results: Alex Perez KO’s Matheus Nicolau (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 results, including the flyweight main event between Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez.

Nicolau (19-4 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Brandon Royval in his most previous effort twelve months ago. That setback had snapped a six-fight win streak for the Brazilian, which included four straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Alex Perez (25-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The former flyweight title challenger is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Muhammad Mokaev in his most recent effort last month.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 91 main event begins and Alex Perez comes forward pawing with his jab. He partially connects with a front kick to the face. Matheus Nicolau with a low kick, but Perez counters nice with a right hand over the top. He follows that up with an inside low kick and then a nice flurry of punches to the body. Nicolau with a low kick in return. Perez with a nice hook to the body. Nicolau with a 1-2. Alex Perez misses with a lunging right hand. Matheus Nicolau answers with a jab. Perez returns fire with a combination to the body. Nicolau with a nice counter left. Perez blitzes in with a three-punch combination. He follows that up with a hard low kick. Nicolau replies with one of his own. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 91 main event begins and the flyweights are quickly back to work. Alex Perez continues to attack the body with punches. Matheus Nicolau is working his jab and low kick early on here in the second frame. Perez with a big right hand over the top. He swarms Matheus Nicolau and drops him with a huge punch. This one is all over folks! WOW! What a win for Alex Perez!

ONE MEAN RIGHT HOOK 😱@AlexPerezMMA shakes up the rankings on short notice with a HUGE KO! #UFCVegas91 pic.twitter.com/mtaEHLpP0f — UFC (@ufc) April 28, 2024

Official UFC Vegas 91 Results: Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via KO at 2:16 of Round 2

