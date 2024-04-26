Report: Ricky Simón to face top prospect Vinicius Oliveira at UFC 303

UFC bantamweight contender Ricky Simón will reportedly face the surging Vinicius Oliveira on one of the biggest cards of the year.

Simón vs. Oliveira has been added to UFC 303 on June 29th in Las Vegas. Ag.Fight was the first to report the news of the targeted UFC 303 booking.

Oliveira will face a steep climb in competition after winning his UFC debut on March 2nd against short-notice opponent Benardo Sopaj. A win over Simón, who as of this writing is listed at #15 in the UFC rankings, could earn him a Top 15 spot.

Oliveira earned a shot in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series last year. His win over Sopaj was his third consecutive win overall.