Report: Ricky Simón to face top prospect Vinicius Oliveira at UFC 303

By Curtis Calhoun - April 26, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Ricky Simón will reportedly face the surging Vinicius Oliveira on one of the biggest cards of the year.

Ricky Simón, Vinicius Oliveira

Simón vs. Oliveira has been added to UFC 303 on June 29th in Las Vegas. Ag.Fight was the first to report the news of the targeted UFC 303 booking.

Oliveira will face a steep climb in competition after winning his UFC debut on March 2nd against short-notice opponent Benardo Sopaj. A win over Simón, who as of this writing is listed at #15 in the UFC rankings, could earn him a Top 15 spot.

Oliveira earned a shot in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series last year. His win over Sopaj was his third consecutive win overall.

Ricky Simón vs. Vinicius Oliveira added to UFC 303

Simón has been a UFC bantamweight mainstay since his promotional debut against Merab Dvalishvili in April 2018. He won his first three UFC fights before back-to-back defeats against Rob Font and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

Simón has traded wins and losses during his UFC career, earning recent wins over Brian Kelleher and Raphael Assunção. But, he’s lost two fights in a row at present, against surging contenders Mario Bautista and Song Yadong.

Simón will look to make a statement against Oliveira. A victory over a surging bantamweight like Oliveira could get him back into the crowded title mix at 135lbs.

Oliveira popped on the UFC’s radar with a long, successful tenure in UAE Warriors. He went 5-1 in the promotion with three first-round knockouts.

UFC 303 is expected to be one of the biggest cards of 2024 with Conor McGregor’s highly-anticipated return headlining the event. McGregor and Michael Chandler will square off in a welterweight main event.

The co-main event features a light heavyweight matchup between top contenders Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree. The card also features the returns of Mayra Bueno Silva, Joe Pyfer, and Cub Swanson.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ricky Simon UFC Vinicius Oliveira

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje prepared to hunt for title shot despite UFC 300 loss: "My skills are still there"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2024
Joe Rogan, Jamahal Hill, UFC, UFC 300
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan empathizes with Jamahal Hill's complaint about refereeing in UFC 300 loss: "He's got a point"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan empathizes with Jamahal Hill’s issue with his loss to Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen reflects on loss to Jon Jones on the anniversary of UFC 159: "I had a higher juice concentrate than Tropicana!"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2024

Nearly 11 years removed from his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 159, Chael Sonnen had to reflect.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares high praise for longtime rival Alex Pereira after UFC 300: “He’s a special human being”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on rival Alex Pereira and the journey they’ve been on together.

Michael Chandler
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping warns Michael Chandler not to underestimate Conor McGregor at UFC 303: “Can't be drunk on your own ego”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has issued a warning to Michael Chandler ahead of his showdown with Conor McGregor.

Eddie Hall

Video | Strongman Eddie Hall breaks Alex Pereira’s punch record after multiple attempts

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024
Ketlen Vieira calls out Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Vieira blasts Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down UFC 303 fight offer: “Stop running”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC fighter Ketlen Vieira has called out Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down a fight against her at UFC 303.

Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush's coach: Long fighting absence due to repeated head trauma

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has taken a slow and methodical path back to the Octagon after suffering from apparent head trauma.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier advises UFC 304 fighters on how to handle fighting in the early morning hours in Manchester

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the unorthodox start times at UFC 304 should be a significant part of fight camps for those competing on the card.

Chael Sonnen, Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane
Ciryl Gane

Chael Sonnen shares 'big risk' associated with possible Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane clash at UFC 304

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Chael Sonnen feels that a Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane matchup at UFC 304 could be potentially disastrous for the matchmakers.