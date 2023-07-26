Donald Cerrone challenges “little girl” Andrew Tate to fight on Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard
Donald Cerrone is challenging ‘little girl’ Andrew Tate to fight on the Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard.
The much-anticipated battle of the billionaires between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has drawn a lot of attention with many fighters angling to include their name on the potential high-profile event.
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-17 MMA) last fought back in July of 2022 at UFC 276 where he was defeated by Jim Miller (36-17 MMA) by guillotine choke submission. It was to be the 40-year-olds 6th loss in his last 7 fights in the Octagon and he announced his retirement at the post-fight press conference.
Well, apparently wanting to get his name back in the limelight, Donald Cerrone has put out a challenge to Andrew Tate.
Cerrone, speaking to ‘SportsKeeda‘ had the following to say about Tate:
“Back in the day when me and Joe Schilling used to watch videos of you (Tate) to try and want to fight you, you always ran like a little girl your entire career. Are you kidding me? I’m (going to) knock the s**t out of you. I’m a real fighter. You’re a fake bulls**t wannabe fighter who made up a bunch of world championship belts that you bought off eBay.”
Andrew ‘King Cobra’ Tate is a former professional kickboxer who is currently imprisoned in Romania on charges of sex trafficking along with his brother, Tristan.
It didn’t take long for Tate to respond via ‘LowKickMMA‘ saying:
“As for Cerrone, I’ve heard of him. Didn’t McGregor finish him pretty quick? He thinks I can’t fight, then if he wants to tell me to my face and kick my ass, he’s welcome to try. I strongly believe he will regret that decision, and that’s as far as I need to take it.”
Actually Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) did finish Cerrone pretty quick when he TKO’d him at 0:40 of round 1 in January of 2020 at UFC 246.
Although it might be difficult to make a fight with an imprisoned inmate, Tate is not shying away from a bout with ‘Cowboy’.
UFC President, Dana White, has yet to secure and schedule a Musk vs Zuckerberg battle in the cage.
What do you think of Cerrones’ callout to Tate?
Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Donald Cowboy Cerrone UFC