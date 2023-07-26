Donald Cerrone challenges “little girl” Andrew Tate to fight on Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard

By Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Donald Cerrone is challenging ‘little girl’ Andrew Tate to fight on the Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard.

Donald Cerrone, Cowboy, Joe Rogan, Brendan Schaub

The much-anticipated battle of the billionaires between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has drawn a lot of attention with many fighters angling to include their name on the potential high-profile event.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-17 MMA) last fought back in July of 2022 at UFC 276 where he was defeated by Jim Miller (36-17 MMA) by guillotine choke submission. It was to be the 40-year-olds 6th loss in his last 7 fights in the Octagon and he announced his retirement at the post-fight press conference.

Well, apparently wanting to get his name back in the limelight, Donald Cerrone has put out a challenge to Andrew Tate.

Cerrone, speaking to ‘SportsKeeda‘ had the following to say about Tate:

“Back in the day when me and Joe Schilling used to watch videos of you (Tate) to try and want to fight you, you always ran like a little girl your entire career. Are you kidding me? I’m (going to) knock the s**t out of you. I’m a real fighter. You’re a fake bulls**t wannabe fighter who made up a bunch of world championship belts that you bought off eBay.”

Andrew ‘King Cobra’ Tate is a former professional kickboxer who is currently imprisoned in Romania on charges of sex trafficking along with his brother, Tristan.

It didn’t take long for Tate to respond via ‘LowKickMMA‘ saying:

“As for Cerrone, I’ve heard of him. Didn’t McGregor finish him pretty quick? He thinks I can’t fight, then if he wants to tell me to my face and kick my ass, he’s welcome to try. I strongly believe he will regret that decision, and that’s as far as I need to take it.” 

Actually Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) did finish Cerrone pretty quick when he TKO’d him at 0:40 of round 1 in January of 2020 at UFC 246.

Although it might be difficult to make a fight with an imprisoned inmate, Tate is not shying away from a bout with ‘Cowboy’.

UFC President, Dana White, has yet to secure and schedule a Musk vs Zuckerberg battle in the cage.

Topics:

Donald Cowboy Cerrone UFC

