UFC 291 Results: Derrick Lewis stops Marcos Rogerio de Lima in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Derrick Lewis

Lewis (27-11 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping his three-fight losing streak. ‘The Black Beast’ has suffered stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich and Sergey Spivak in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row this evening in Salt Lake City. ‘Pezão’ is coming off wins over Andrei Arlovski and Waldo Cortes-Acosta in his two most previous efforts.

Round one of this heavyweight matchup begins and Derrick Lewis charges forward with a flying knee. Marcos Rogerio de Lima hits the canvas and ‘The Black Beast’ is all over him with punches on the ground. Big shots from the top by Lewis. De Lima is starting to turtle up here. The referee is taking a close look. Another few shots and this one is all over! Derrick records his fourteenth career KO inside of the Octagon.

Official UFC 291 Results: Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via TKO (punches) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Lewis fight next following his TKO victory over De Lima this evening in Salt Lake City?

Derrick Lewis UFC UFC 291

