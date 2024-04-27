UFC Vegas 91: ‘Nicolau vs Perez’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez.

UFC Vegas 91, Results, UFC

Nicolau (19-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Brandon Royval in his most previous effort twelve months ago. That setback had snapped a six-fight win streak for the Brazilian, which included four straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Alex Perez (24-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The former flyweight title challenger is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Muhammad Mokaev in his most recent effort last month.

UFC Vegas 91 is co-headlined by a light heavyweight battle between Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov.

Spann (21-9 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight losing streak, his latest setback coming at the hands of Anthony Smith this past August. Prior to his recent losses, ‘Superman’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over Dominick Reyes and Ion Cutelaba respectively.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA) last fought and defeated Zac Pauga (6-3 MMA) by KO this past February.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 91 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (7 pm ET):

Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Ryan Spann (205.5) vs. Bogdan Guskov (204.5)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)

Austen Lane (254.5) vs. Jhonata Diniz (255)

Jonathan Pearce (146) vs. David Onama (148.5)*

Tim Means (171) vs. Uros Medic (171)

UFC Vegas 91 Preliminary Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (4 pm ET):

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Victor Henry (135.5) –

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Michal Figlak (155) – Hubbard def. Figlak by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Don’Tale Mayes (264) vs. Caio Machado (251.5) – Mayes def. Machado by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Marnic Mann (115.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (115.5) – Souza def. Mann by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Chris Padilla (154.5) vs. James Llontop (156.5)* – Padilla def. Llontop via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:33 of Round 1

Ivana Petrovic (126) vs. Liang Na (126) – Petrovic def. Na via submission (arm-triangle choke at 1:29 of Round 3

Gabriel Benítez (155) vs. Maheshate Hayisaer (155.5) – Hayisaer def. Benitez by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 main event between Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez?

