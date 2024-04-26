Justin Gaethje prepared to hunt for title shot despite UFC 300 loss: “My skills are still there”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is prepared to fight back to the title.

‘The Highlight’ returned to the cage earlier this month at UFC 300 against Max Holloway. The bout was a rare lightweight appearance for ‘Blessed’, and he entered the bout a big underdog. Justin Gaethje meanwhile, entered the bout riding a two-fight winning streak, last scoring a knockout win over Dustin Poirier in July.

Justin Gaethje was hoping to earn a shot at Islam Makhachev with a victory over Max Holloway at UFC 300. Instead, the current ‘BMF’ titleholder was badly knocked out in round five. Save for a flash knockdown in round four, Gaethje was largely dominated in the contest. With such a devastating defeat, some questioned if the former interim champion would retire.

However, that’s not the case at all. Speaking in a video recently posted to his YouTube channel, Justin Gaethje reflected on his knockout defeat to Max Holloway. There, ‘The Highlight’ took full blame for the defeat, and made no excuses. However, Gaethje also stated that he wasn’t giving up on his hope of becoming UFC champion.

Justin Gaethje still eyeing future title shot after UFC 300 loss to Max Holloway

In case there were any doubts, Justin Gaethje still views himself as a title contender at 155 pounds. The former ‘BMF’ titleholder also referenced Dustin Poirier’s title shot, and how one victory can change everything. ‘The Diamond’ recently signed a deal to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June, less than a year after being finished by Gaethje.

“I could let this break me and if my skills weren’t there I could definitely have different questions.” Justin Gaethje stated in the video uploaded to his YouTube channel. “But I know for a fact that my skills are still there. I’m still able to perform like I have always been able to perform and as long as I have that skill and that desire, I see no reason to not fight again.”

He continued, “Surely, I don’t know what the future holds. You’ve just got to be in the present times. Obviously after this fight, you know, I don’t like losing again. That sucks. My potential to fight for a belt is definitely diminished, but it’s not impossible. I knocked out Dustin Poirier, and now he’s fighting for a belt.”

“You never know what this sport’s going to bring.” Justin Gaethje concluded. “So I’m going to stay healthy, and not get too out of shape. At this age, I don’t want to get too far out of shape.”

What do you make of these comments from the former ‘BMF’ champion? Do you believe Justin Gaethje will ever win UFC gold?