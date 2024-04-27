Kamaru Usman questions Sean O’Malley for considering Ryan Garcia superfight

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley toying with the idea of a superfight against Ryan Garcia.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is sitting pretty at the top of the bantamweight division right now. He’s the world champion, and he’s coming off the back of an emphatic win over Marlon Vera. Now, many are left to wonder what’s next for ‘Suga’.

The expectation is that he’ll take on Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley himself has even said he wants that fight next, as he continues to try and cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats at bantamweight.

RELATED: Video | Sean O’Malley mocks Ryan Garcia following his upset win over Devin Haney: “Interesting technique”

However, Sean has also heavily teased the idea of a crossover boxing match against the controversial Ryan Garcia. In a recent podcast, the aforementioned Kamaru Usman weighed in on that idea.