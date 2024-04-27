Kamaru Usman questions Sean O’Malley for considering Ryan Garcia superfight

By Harry Kettle - April 27, 2024

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley toying with the idea of a superfight against Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley

As we know, Sean O’Malley is sitting pretty at the top of the bantamweight division right now. He’s the world champion, and he’s coming off the back of an emphatic win over Marlon Vera. Now, many are left to wonder what’s next for ‘Suga’.

The expectation is that he’ll take on Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley himself has even said he wants that fight next, as he continues to try and cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats at bantamweight.

However, Sean has also heavily teased the idea of a crossover boxing match against the controversial Ryan Garcia. In a recent podcast, the aforementioned Kamaru Usman weighed in on that idea.

Usman questions O’Malley

“[Sean O’Malley] you have one of the deepest divisions of contenders waiting for you. Why are we entertaining you going here and there? … How about we beat up a couple of guys in [your] division first, and cement [your]self as a great in [your] division … before [you’re] even entertaining these gimmick fights?”

In terms of the boxing world, once upon a time, Usman also considered a jump over in order to secure a bout with Canelo Alvarez. Either way, though, it’s certainly an interesting conversation to have.

O’Malley knows that he has the eyes of the mixed martial arts world on him. He wants to go down in history as a champion to remember, but of course, there’s always going to be temptation elsewhere.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman? How long can you see Sean O’Malley staying in the bantamweight division? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

