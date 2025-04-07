Oscar De La Hoya digs up failed Dana White reality show in scathing attack on UFC boss

UFC CEO Dana White has a long list of incredible business successes on his resume. However, the UFC boss has also been involved in a few projects that flopped, and his long-time nemesis Oscar De La Hoya isn’t going to let him forget it.

De La Hoya, a former boxing champ turned boxing promoter, has been beefing with White for years. The former boxer fired his latest salvo at White soon after we learned the UFC boss will be starting his own boxing promotion with Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh.

It all happened on Instagram.

De La Hoya had many criticisms of White’s plans to move into boxing. Like many of the UFC CEO’s skeptics, one of his big concerns was fighter pay.

However, the boxing promoter also took a shot at White’s business record, bringing up a long-forgotten reality show the UFC boss was involved in that was cancelled after just one season.

The show was called The Ultimate Surfer. It aired in 2021. It was effectively a facsimile for The Ultimate Fighter — which has now been running for more than 30 seasons — but geared toward the sport of surfing. White served as executive producer for the film. Unfortunately, not even he could make it a hit.