REPORT | Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson tickets plummet in price

Ticket prices to next month’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event have begun to fall.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ will meet on November 15th, live on Netflix. The two were set to collide earlier this summer, but Mike Tyson was forced out due to health issues. As a result, Jake Paul wound up handing BKFC star Mike Perry a knockout loss in July. Afterward, the YouTuber-turned-boxer rebooked the fight with Tyson.

The two are expected to meet in front of a crowd of 80,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The bout will be one of the most attended of the year, but that doesn’t mean everyone is biting. According to a recent report from MMA Junkie, ticket prices to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson have begun to fall.

According to the report, tickets to the event have fallen as low as $30. Furthermore, hundreds of tickets are in that price range, with most being around $37. That being said, ringside seating for the massive boxing event is still expensive. Ringside tickets listed on the popular website ‘Seat Geek’ were listed for $50,000 apiece.

After the fight announcement in May, Most Valuable Promotions announced a VIP package which includes two ringside “apron seats” for the low, low price of $2 million. As of now, it’s unknown if the massive ticket package has been sold. Nonetheless, it appears that the average ticket price for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has gone down.

For what it’s worth, the undercard of the massive boxing event is quite good. Beyond Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, the card features the long-awaited rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. ‘KT’ previously handed ‘The Real Deal’ a decision loss in April 2022 in a Fight of the Year contender.

Furthermore, the card also features other high-level matchups such as Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos, and the return of Shadisa Green. That being said, the draw for most fans is the main event between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The bout will be ‘Iron Mike’s first professional boxing match since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?