Ian Machado Garry vs. Joaquin Buckley booked for UFC Tampa headliner

Top 10 UFC welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry and Joaquin Buckley will meet in the main event of UFC Tampa on December 14th.

The promotion announced the Garry vs. Buckley fight in a press release on Friday.

After Belal Muhammad’s withdrawal from UFC 310, Garry and Buckley were amongst the top welterweights gunning to replace him against Shavkat Rakhmonov. As of this writing, Rakhmonov remains without a replacement opponent for UFC 310.

Garry returns to the Octagon looking to remain undefeated in his professional MMA career. He most recently defeated Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a dominant performance at UFC 303.

Before the win over Page, Garry earned wins over the likes of Daniel Rodriguez, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny. He signed with the UFC in 2021 following a decorated run in Cage Warriors.

This will be Garry’s first career UFC main event and first five-round booking since Cage Warriors 125. He won the Cage Warriors welterweight championship by unanimous decision before making his UFC debut a few months later.