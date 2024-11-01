Stipe Miocic quiets talk of retirement ahead of UFC 309 return: “Right now I’m just going to worry about the fight”

By Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is undecided on retirement ahead of his return.

Stipe Miocic

The 42-year-old heavyweight hasn’t been seen in the cage in over three years. Stipe Miocic last competed in the main event of UFC 260 in March 2021. That night saw the heavyweight champion lose by a brutal second-round knockout to Francis Ngannou. For a long time, it appeared that Miocic would never fight again.

However, he’s now set to face Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 309 later this month. There, Stipe Miocic will attempt to become the promotion’s first-ever three-time heavyweight champion. Standing in his way is arguably the greatest fighter of all time, Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ famously won the gold last year with a submission win over Ciryl Gane.

Heading into the contest, Jon Jones has repeatedly teased that he will retire with a win. Given Stipe Miocic’s age and inactivity, many believe he will retire too. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion isn’t sure what he’s going to do yet. Speaking with Jake Paul, Miocic discussed his fighting future.

Stipe Miocic opens up on retirement ahead of UFC 309 fight against Jon Jones

There, the UFC heavyweight contender opened up on the subject of retirement. According to Stipe Miocic, it’s something that he’s given a lot of thought to over the years. In fact, he’s thought about retiring after many of his recent fights. However, heading into his fight with Jon Jones, that’s not anything on his mind.

“I don’t know man.” Stipe Miocic responded when asked if he’s retiring following his UFC 309 clash with Jon Jones. “I say it every time, after every fight, I think about retiring haha. So, you know, we’ll see. Right now, I’m just going to worry about the fight.”

He continued, “I’m not going to worry about [retirement]. Not until after [the fight].”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you think Stipe Miocic will defeat Jon Jones later this month?

