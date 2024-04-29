Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson rules revealed, bout will be sanctioned as a professional boxing match

By Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will officially be a professional boxing match.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Last month, it was announced that ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ will meet in a boxing match. The two will compete live on Netflix on July 20th, in a fight going down from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Jake Paul has also revealed that they’re expecting upwards of 96,000 fans in attendance for the fight this summer.

However, that was essentially where the details ended. One of the top questions surrounding the bout was if it would be a real fight or not. Jake Paul stated upon the fight announcement that they were expecting to make the bout a professional boxing match. However, Mike Tyson later came out and stated that the fight would be an exhibition. For a few weeks, it seemed that the two couldn’t get on the same page.

However, earlier today, fans got their answer as to if the fight will be a real one. As reported by ESPN, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be a professional boxing match. However, the rules for this bout are a little bit different than your standard bout. While there won’t be headgear or anything like that, the fight will be shorter than normal. Instead of three-minute rounds, the fight will have two-minute rounds.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN REFLECTS ON LOSS TO JON JONES ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF UFC 159: “I HAD A HIGHER JUICE CONCENTRATE THAN TROPICANA!”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson officially sanctioned as a professional boxing match

The contest will only be eight rounds, and will also feature 14-ounce gloves for the heavyweight bout. Despite the small changes in terms of the ruleset, the fight will still go on each man’s professional record. If Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was an exhibition as rumored, that wouldn’t have been the case.

For Mike Tyson, the boxing match with Jake Paul will be his first professional fight in nearly two decades. While the former heavyweight champion fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in 2020, the bout was an exhibition. Tyson’s last professional contest was a knockout loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. ‘Iron Mike’ famously quit on the stool that night in Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Bourland earlier this year. That victory was the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s third victory in a row. After losing to Tommy Fury last February, Paul scored wins over professional boxer Andre August and former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz.

What do you make of this boxing news? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson? Who do you expect to come out on top in that heavyweight bout?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya continue beef ahead of Jaime Munguia title fight: "I don't want him in my life"

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024
Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman questions Sean O'Malley for considering Ryan Garcia superfight

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2024

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley toying with the idea of a superfight against Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney calls for a rematch against Ryan Garcia: "Give the fans a FAIR fight"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Devin Haney wants another shot at Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring.

Mark Hunt, Dana White
Dana White

Mark Hunt explodes at 'b*tch' Dana White after Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses revealed

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Mark Hunt thinks the recently disclosed Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses show UFC president Dana White is financially low-balling fighters.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo campaigns to get on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson after UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

Jose Aldo is hoping to make his return to boxing this summer and wants to be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event on July 20.

Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford comeback fight set for August, 'Bud' to target title in fourth weight class

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024
Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Michael Bisping reacts to Devin Haney’s post-fight celebrations following Ryan Garcia loss: “That’s crazy”

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has reacted to Devin Haney celebrating following his defeat to Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia reveals mind-boggling eight-figure payday for Devin Haney boxing match

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Ryan Garcia is expecting to make upwards of $50 million for his boxing match against Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia confirms pre-fight antics were faked for Devin Haney boxing match: "I wasn't going to budge for anybody"

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Ryan Garcia was drinking during training camp for his boxing match with Devin Haney, but he was far from crazy.

Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Ryan Garcia responds to Sean O'Malley after 'Sugar' expresses interest in boxing match: "PREPARE TO BLEED RAINBOW"

Josh Evanoff - April 22, 2024

It seems that boxing star Ryan Garcia and UFC champion Sean O’Malley are on a collision course.