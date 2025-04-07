Dillon Danis takes aim at KSI over retirement talks, calls out Jake Paul: “One left”

By Harry Kettle - April 7, 2025

Dillon Danis has taken shots at both KSI and Jake Paul as he aims to put an end to the world of influencer boxing.

Dillon Danis

It’s safe to say that Dillon Danis is not an overwhelmingly popular guy in the world of combat sports. For a period of time, his trolling seemed to get the attention of the masses. Alas, nowadays, that isn’t quite the case. Instead, he’s getting what pro wrestling fans may call ‘go away’ heat.

Danis knows what he’s doing and will continue to push everyone’s buttons. After all, he seemingly has fights with both Tony Ferguson and KSI lined up for later this year (if the latter is still interested in rearranging their fight again). Either way, no matter if you love him or hate him, it doesn’t appear as if he’s going to fade away anytime soon.

In his latest series of tweets, he’s implied that he’s aiming to end the entire influencer boxing scene once and for all.

 

Danis goes after Paul brothers and KSI

“This started with us, now it ends with us.”

“I’ve officially retired Logan Paul and KSI from boxing. I said from day one I’d be the one to put an end to all of this. Just one left… Jake Paul.”

Are you at all interested in seeing Dillon Danis continue to compete in the world of boxing? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

