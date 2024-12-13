Mike Tyson admits he doesn’t remember recent boxing match against Jake Paul: “I blanked out”

By Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson doesn’t remember much of his recent fight against Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson Jake Paul

‘Iron Mike’ returned to the boxing ring last month in Dallas. Back for his first professional fight in nearly two decades, the 58-year-old legend faced Jake Paul. The two were originally slated to face off in July, but Mike Tyson pulled out due to health issues. He would later reveal that he almost died over the summer, having suffered from a bleeding ulcer.

Pre-fight, many, including boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, showed concern for Mike Tyson. While the former heavyweight champion didn’t look good against ‘The Problem Child’, he wasn’t overly battered either. In their fight on Netflix last month, Paul largely jabbed and circled away from Tyson, ultimately earning a unanimous decision win.

Almost a month on from that night, ‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t said much. He skipped the post-fight press conference on fight night, later releasing a statement opening up on his health issues. Speaking in a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio, Mike Tyson discussed the bout with Jake Paul at length. Well, he actually doesn’t have much to say about it.

Mike Tyson opens up on recent boxing match against Jake Paul

That’s mainly because Mike Tyson doesn’t remember much about his boxing match with Jake Paul. According to the 58-year-old former champion, he remembers the end of the first round and then blacked out. The next thing Tyson remembers is the YouTuber bowing to him in the final seconds of the eighth frame.

“I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little.” Mike Tyson stated to Fox Sports Radio earlier this week, discussing his boxing match with Jake Paul. “I remember coming back from the first round, and Jake is doing some kind of, I don’t know what he was doing [a bow]. That’s the last thing I remember.”

He continued, “I don’t remember [the fight]. But my body was really sore [afterward]. My chest, and my stomach was really sore… The day after I woke up, I said to my wife ‘Why did I do that?’. I just don’t know what the hell was going on.”

What do you make of these comments from Mike Tyson? Do you want to see the boxing legend compete again following his loss to Jake Paul?

