Belal Muhammad lists his lone stipulation for ever accepting a fight with Colby Covington

The only place UFC champion Belal Muhammad will fight Colby Covington is on the street.

‘Remember The Name’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since facing Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July. Despite entering the cage a heavy betting underdog, Belal Muhammad wound up dominating ‘Rocky’ in Manchester. After five rounds of action, the Palestinian fighter was finally crowned UFC welterweight champion by unanimous decision.

While Belal Muhammad was expected to defend the gold against Shavkat Rakhmonov earlier this month, he was forced out due to injury. ‘Nomad’ later defeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310 instead, seemingly securing a title shot. However, Colby Covington plans to earn a shot of his own this Saturday in Tampa.

‘Chaos’ is set to return to the cage on short notice, against Joaquin Buckley this weekend. At UFC Tampa media day earlier this week, Colby Covington fired shots at everyone from LeBron James to Jon Jones. However, during his press scrum rant, the former interim welterweight champion fired shots at Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad discusses future fight against Colby Covington ahead of UFC Tampa

The comments are far from the first time that the two have taken aim at one another. In a recent appearance on the RTS Podcast, Belal Muhammad discussed his feud with Colby Covington, as well as the wrestler’s return against Joaquin Buckley. According to the UFC champion, ‘Chaos’ is in for a bad night this Saturday. Even if Covington wins, Muhammad doesn’t expect to face him in the cage.

“I’ve been saying it for years, he [Colby Covington] sucks.” Belal Muhammad stated on the RTS Podcast. “I’m hoping that Buckley breaks his jaw and puts him out cold. Buckley can put him out cold… Colby’s striking is terrible, his wrestling looked awful in his last fight, I think Buckley’s athletic enough to defend those takedowns.”

He continued, “…I feel like the only way me and Colby is going to fight is on the street. He’s going to get slashed. He says ‘I’m living in a $2 million mansion because I can’t be at the hotel cause of you guys’, it’s because you’re scared. You’re afraid, and you can’t show your face around any other fighters because you’d get slapped… He’s a nobody and nobody cares about him anymore.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight champion? Do you want to see Belal Muhammad vs. Colby Covington?