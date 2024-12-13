WATCH | Muhammad Mokaev scores fast stoppage win in his first fight since UFC release

By Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2024

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is back on the right track.

Muhammad Mokaev

‘The Punisher’ is in an incredibly strange spot in his career. Having joined the UFC in early 2022, the young flyweight quickly found success. Over the next two years, Muhammad Mokaev racked up seven straight wins over the likes of Alex Perez, Tim Elliott, Charles Johnson, and more. However, after his decision victory over Manel Kape in July, he was released from the UFC.

At the time, Dana White cited attitude issues and a lack of entertaining fights that led to the two parting ways. However, Muhammad Mokaev quickly vowed to fight his way back to the company. Quickly, he signed a deal with BRAVE CF, where he fought before his UFC signing.

Earlier today, the undefeated flyweight faced short-notice fighter Joevincent So at BRAVE CF 91 in Bahrain. Ultimately, it took less than a round for Muhammad Mokaev to submit ‘Chain’, easily overpowering him en route to a stoppage win. While ‘The Punisher’ was a heavy favorite to win, he did it in style.

Muhammad Mokaev scores first win since controversial UFC release

With this latest win, there will likely be conversations about the 24-year-old returning to the UFC. While Muhammad Mokaev’s attitude might’ve gotten him booted from the company earlier this year, the stakes have changed. As of now, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has no clear next title challenger.

‘The Cannibal’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 310 earlier this month. There, Pantoja earned yet another title defense, this time submitting former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura. Following the victory, the Brazilian called for a longshot fight against Demetrious Johnson. However, ‘Mighty Mouse’ quickly shot the idea down.

Having defeated most of the top ten, there is no clear next title challenger for Pantoja. With that in mind, a return to the UFC for Muhammad Mokaev is very feasible. If he earns more stoppage wins like he did today, it’ll be hard for Dana White and the company to overlook ‘The Punisher’.

What do you make of this win by Muhammad Mokaev? Do you want to see the undefeated flyweight return to the UFC?

