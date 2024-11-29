REPORT | 48-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in talks for boxing return, hopes to become oldest heavyweight champion

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko is reportedly in talks for a return.

The 48-year-old hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since April 2017. That night, Wladimir Klitschko faced off against a young Anthony Joshua, with vacant IBF, WBA (Super), and IBO heavyweight gold on the line. The Ukrainian was initially set to face Tyson Fury in a rematch that spring, but ‘The Gpysy King’ was forced out.

In 2017, Wladimir Klitschko went to war with ‘AJ’. The two traded massive knockdowns in the middle of the contest, but it was the Brit who rallied in round 11. Following the defeat, the then 41-year-old Klitschko announced his retirement from boxing. While a rematch with Joshua was discussed, the Ukranian decided to call it a day.

Over seven years later, the heavyweight boxing legend could be set for a return. According to a recent report from Daily Mail, Wladimir Klitschko was in talks to face Daniel Dubois early next year. ‘Dynamite’ is fresh off a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September, where he retained his IBF heavyweight title.

RELATED: RAMPAGE JACKSON CHALLENGES JAKE PAUL TO OPEN WEIGHT MMA FIGHT AFTER CONTROVERSIAL MIKE TYSON BOUT: “YOUR LAST STRAW”

48-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in talks for boxing return against Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois was expected to face Joshua again in early 2025, but talks fell apart between the two sides. As a result, many, many high-profile heavyweights threw their name in the discussion to face ‘Dynamite’. According to the report from Daily Mail, Wladimir Klitschko was one of those names.

If the Ukrainian were to defeat Dubois, he would’ve made history as the oldest heavyweight champion of all time. George Foreman currently holds the record, last defending the gold at age 46 against Axel Schulz. Sadly for Wladimir Klitschko, he won’t be getting the opportunity to fight for gold upon his return.

Well, he at least won’t be fighting Daniel Dubois anyway. The report from Daily Mail added that promoters backed off the idea of having Wladimir Klitschko face the champion, after seeing Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson earlier this month. While the 48-year-old might compete in boxing in the near future, he won’t be fighting Dubois next.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in seeing Wladimir Klitschko fight again?