Yaroslav Amosov hoping for UFC contract after leaving Bellator: “I will take this belt”

By Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024

Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov is ready to join the UFC.

Yaroslav Amosov

The Ukrainian has been out of the cage since last November when he faced Jason Jackson. Holding an undefeated 27-0 record, the fight was going to be Yaroslav Amosov’s second title defense. However, the challenger flipped the script on the champion. Jackson got the better of Amosov on the feet, ultimately scoring a third-round knockout victory.

With the defeat, Yaroslav Amosov was no longer the Bellator welterweight champion. However, the loss also made it easier for the 31-year-old to leave the company. Last month, Amosov announced that he was now a free agent, and is eyeing a move to the UFC. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the Ukrainian discussed his plans.

There, Yaroslav Amosov revealed that he’s actively been attempting to sign with the UFC since 2022. However, he was unable to get out of his contract with Bellator and PFL. Now a free agent, he’s determined to earn a contract with Dana White and become the welterweight champion.

Yaroslav Amosov continues to call for UFC signing after his Bellator departure

However, Yaroslav Amosov is aware that his signing might not happen immediately. Given his recent loss to Jason Jackson, the former Bellator champion wants to take a one-off fight on the regional scene. Amosov hopes that his next performance will be enough to get him noticed and join the world’s largest MMA promotion.

“We have a plan.” Yaroslav Amosov stated in the interview with MMA Junkie when asked about signing with the UFC. “We want to sign a contract for just one fight [somewhere else], then after one fight we’ll go to the UFC…In 2023, one, maybe two years ago, we said ‘Bellator, we have a plan. We don’t want to sign a new contract. After finishing this contract, we’ll go outside’. I think that’s maybe why they continued by contract one year.”

He continued, “Maybe that’s why [Bellator extended me]. But yes, we have a plan to go to the UFC… I want to show the world I’m a good fighter, and I will be champion. My last fight is my fault. I want to show it’s just a mistake. I will show this world [it’s a] mistake… I’ve trained with many guys for many years, and I feel I can do this. I will take this belt.”

What do you make of these comments from the former Bellator champion? Do you want to see Yaroslav Amosov join the UFC?

