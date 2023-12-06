Amanda Serrano vacates WBC world title in protest over women’s boxing ruleset

By Cole Shelton - December 5, 2023

Amanda Serrano has vacated her WBC featherweight title in protest over the women’s boxing ruleset.

Amanda Serrano

Currently, women’s fights are 10, 2-minute rounds compared to the men’s having 12, 3-minute rounds. Serrano has voiced her displeasure in the past about it and in her last fight, she fought 12 three-minute rounds but her WBC belt was not on the line as the body wouldn’t sanction the fight due to the extra rounds and time.

Now, taking to her Instagram, Amanda Serrano revealed she has vacated her WBC featherweight title in protest of the governing body not sanctioning her last fight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda Serrano (@serranosisters)

“I love boxing. I have given my life to this sport. No phone, no boyfriend, no parties. Just boxing. I am the only boxer, male or female, from Puerto Rico to become undisputed champion. I am the only female boxer to have won titles in 7 divisions. I am the first female boxer, along with Katie to headline Madison Square Garden. I am the first female boxer to make 7 figures from a fight and the same from sponsors,” Serrano wrote.

“And I am the first undisputed female champion to fight 12×3 minute rounds. Moving forward if a sanctioning body doesn’t want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body. The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality. So I am relinquishing their title. Thank You to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for Equality! If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice. I’ve made mine. Thank you to all of my fellow fighters who have stood with me. Thank you to my team. Thank you to my fans. And above all, thank you God. I’m blessed,” Amanda Serrano continued.

The WBC has since doubled-down on not sanctioning women’s fights that are 12 three-minute rounds which led to Amanda Serrano vacating her title in protest.

Despite vacating her WBC title, Serrano is still the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring featherweight champion.

