Conor McGregor reveals Mike Perry is still banished from BKFC for losing to Jake Paul: “See him since?”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is continuing his feud with BKFC star Mike Perry.

‘Platinum’ hasn’t been seen since his trip over to the boxing ring earlier this summer. While Jake Paul was initially slated to face Mike Tyson on July 20th, ‘Iron Mike’ was forced out due to health issues. As a result, Mike Perry stepped up on short notice. While the former UFC star was 0-1 in the ring, he had scored several stoppage victories in BKFC.

However, that bare-knuckle boxing experience didn’t help much against ‘The Problem Child’. Mike Perry was knocked down three times, ultimately being stopped in round six by the YouTuber. Pre-fight, Conor McGregor backed the BKFC star to score the victory. However, with the loss, ‘The Notorious’ no longer wanted Perry in the company he partly owned.

Earlier this summer, Conor McGregor announced that Mike Perry was fired from BKFC. In response, ‘Platinum’ slammed the former UFC champion, while stating that he will fight in bare-knuckle again. However, Perry hasn’t booked his return to the ring. Taking to social media earlier today, McGregor implied that he was making good on his word.

RELATED: FORMER BELLATOR HEAVYWEIGHT BOBBY LASHLEY FOCUSED ON COMBAT SPORTS RETURN AFTER LEAVING WWE: “WE’VE BEEN IN TALKS”

BARE KNUCKLE WARRIORS LETS GO! We are live this Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah with the ladies flyweight title on the line as our dominant World Champion @CHRISTINEFEREA_ looks to defend her belt against the explosive up and coming @jademassonwong! A cracking matchup! The… pic.twitter.com/tVqFpc80MX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 3, 2024

BKFC owner Conor McGregor continues to feud with Mike Perry over Jake Paul defeat

On X, Conor McGregor released a post promoting an upcoming BKFC event. In response to the post, a fan questioned the Irishman if he seriously fired Mike Perry from the bare-knuckle fighting organization. There, McGregor stated sarcastically asked the fan back, if they had seen ‘Platinum’ in the ring lately.

As of now, Mike Perry hasn’t responded to the former UFC champion’s latest taunt. However, it’s likely that he will shortly. While Conor McGregor doesn’t own BKFC outright, it seems that he’s really enjoying his role as a promoter lately. However, as a fighter, ‘The Notorious’ has been linked to a December return.

While far from official, Conor McGregor has revealed that he’s in talks to face Michael Chandler at UFC 310. ‘Iron’ has confirmed as such as well, but the bout remains unbooked as of now. If McGregor’s return to the cage isn’t made official, at least he still has his role as a promoter.

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Do you want to see Mike Perry return to BKFC?