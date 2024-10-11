TJ Dillashaw criticizes Jose Aldo’s strategy for Mario Bautista fight at UFC 307

TJ Dillashaw Frustrated with Jose Aldo’s Strategy Against Mario Bautista

During a new episode of the Jaxxon Podcast, TJ Dillashaw shared his belief that Jose Aldo put himself in bad positions against Mario Bautista (via MMAJunkie.com).

“My frustration is coming from, how the f*ck does Aldo not know how to get off the cage?” Dillashaw said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “It’s almost like he’s willing to chill here because he doesn’t want to get tired. He can get out so easy. (Bautista) got his wrong leg forward, so he’s got to right underhook and his right leg will be forward.

“That is the easiest thing to get off the cage, every time. It surprises me when a world champion, there’s techniques like this that he doesn’t get off the cage. (A lot of people) thought Aldo should’ve won. To be honest, I don’t know. He kept himself here. I’m not too mad. He lost the fight himself.”

Aldo is now 1-2 in his last three MMA outings. The UFC Hall of Famer feels he should’ve had his hand raised on fight night, but things didn’t go his way.

What’s next for Aldo remains to be seen, but fans are hoping he’ll be matched up with a striker in his next fight. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for the legendary Jose Aldo as time rolls along.