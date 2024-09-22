Eddie Hearn explains why he’s more proud of Anthony Joshua than ever despite KO loss to Daniel Dubois

By Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has massive praise for Anthony Joshua despite the brutal KO loss to Daniel Dubois.

Anthony Joshua

Almost 100,000 fans packed Wembley Stadium for the heavyweight showdown between Joshua and Dubois. The two titans went one-on-one for five rounds in a bout that was dominated by Dubois.

Joshua was dropped and in a bad way, but he thought he had a chance to score a huge comeback in round five. After tagging Dubois with a clean punch, “AJ” swung for the fences. He ended up being dropped for the final time with a counter punch.

While Joshua couldn’t beat the 10-count, his longtime promoter remains by his side.

Eddie Hearn Remains Proud of Anthony Joshua Following Loss to Daniel Dubois

During the post-fight press conference, Eddie Hearn shared why he continues to be impressed by Anthony Joshua even in defeat.

“I’m actually more proud of him tonight than I’ve probably ever been in his career before,” Hearn said. “Because when you got a guy who hasn’t got his legs and he’s just holding his feet, letting right hands go, and that moment, I know it was only 10 seconds, 15 seconds in the fifth round, maybe in my deluded mind I’m thinking, ‘He’s gonna do it and this is gonna be the greatest comeback I’ve ever seen.’ And then disaster, you get caught trading.”

Hearn went on to say that above all else, Joshua went out on his shield.

“When he got knocked out, he was going for the kill to end the fight,” Hearn said.

It was also revealed by Hearn that Joshua can exercise a rematch clause. The Matchroom Boxing chief expressed his belief that “AJ” will move forward with the rematch once he takes some time to rest.

