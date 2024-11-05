Boxing legend Lennox Lewis becomes latest to chime in on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: “It’s not fair”

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis has given his take on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ are currently set to face off later this month, live on Netflix. For Mike Tyson, the boxing match will be his first professional bout since a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is fresh off a sixth-round knockout victory over BKFC star Mike Perry in July.

Heading into the contest, many, many boxing promoters and fans have given their thoughts. Some, such as Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, have blasted the bout. Despite promoting Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, the longtime promoter has no plans to watch the main event.

However, Lennox Lewis has a bit of a different take. The 59-year-old former heavyweight champion discussed Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in a recent interview with Sky Sports. There, Lewis admitted that he was conflicted about the whole ordeal. Given ‘Iron Mike’s age, and Paul’s rise in the sport, he’s not a huge fan.

RELATED: PHOTO | MIKE TYSON REVEALS ABSURD PHYSIQUE AHEAD OF BOXING RETURN AGAINST JAKE PAUL

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis previews upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

However, Lennox Lewis also added that he plans to attend Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson later this month. While ‘The Problem Child’ has a 31-year age advantage over his opponent, the former heavyweight champion has a clear experience advantage. Lewis believes that could help Tyson a lot on fight night.

“It’s good and it’s bad.” Lennox Lewis stated in the interview discussing Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. “A lot of boxers that are out there training hard and working and trying to get a shot at the championship don’t get a chance. All of a sudden, a YouTuber comes along and gets all the excitement, all the praise and the money. So, in that way, it’s not fair. (h/t GB News)

He continued, “It’s hard to box when you’re that old, moving around the ring, throwing punches, getting punches thrown at you. But, I think he can handle it. I was thinking that Jake Paul was going to be in trouble because Mike Tyson knows how to throw great body punches, great head shots We just have to see if he’s going to do them in the ring, I’m hoping he’ll do that… I’ll be there, and it’s going to be exciting.”

What do you make of these comments from Lennox Lewis? Will you watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match later this month?