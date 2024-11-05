WATCH | Nate Diaz jokingly fights fan who asked him for autographed gloves: “Shoutout to homie”

Former UFC star Nate Diaz recently decided to spar with a fan who wanted his autograph.

The Stockton native hasn’t been seen in action since a boxing match with Jorge Masvidal earlier this year. The bout took place just five years after ‘Gamebred’ handed Nate Diaz a stoppage loss in the octagon at UFC 244 in New York City. In a rematch in the ring, however, the former fan favorite emerged with a decision victory.

Since then, Nate Diaz hasn’t signed a deal to return. As a free agent, he’s teased a return to the UFC repeatedly, likely for a trilogy against Conor McGregor. However, Diaz has also been linked to a potential rematch of sorts with Jake Paul in the PFL. ‘The Problem Child’ previously scored a decision victory over the welterweight in the boxing ring last year.

However, Nate Diaz finally returned to action earlier this week. But, he didn’t fight in a cage or a ring. Instead, Diaz took to Instagram Stories, to release a brief video of him sparring with a fan on a sidewalk. According to the former UFC title challenger, the man wanted him to autograph two pairs of gloves.

In response, Nate Diaz offered to fight the fan for his autograph. The whole thing was clearly in jest and saw the former UFC fan favorite shoot for a double-leg takedown on the sidewalk. Both seemed to have fun, and Diaz wrote in the caption of the post: “He lost tho. Shoutout to homie he was down to fight.”

The video ended prematurely, but it’s likely the 39-year-old gave the fan an autograph anyway. Nonetheless, this is the closest fans will get to seeing Nate Diaz fight for a while. With no signed deal to return, the 39-year-old is likely to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

However, he has been busy going back and forth with Brendan Schaub over the last few weeks. The retired fighter-turned-podcaster recently challenged Nate Diaz to a grappling match after the former title challenger blasted him online. However, the welterweight hasn’t responded to that offer as of now.

