UFC 308 fighter slams Daniel Cormier for ‘Moron’ comments about controversial win

By Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2024

UFC lightweight Rinat Fakhretdinov has responded to Daniel Cormier’s fiery remarks at a recent Q+A session in reaction to his post-UFC 308 criticism of the commentary team.

Daniel Cormier

Fakhretdinov earned a controversial nod on the judges’ scorecards in his matchup with Carlos Leal at UFC 308 last month. He earned a unanimous decision despite many believing Leal, who was making his UFC debut, deserved the victory over Fakhretdinov.

In reaction to the official decision, Cormier was critical of the judges, claiming Leal was robbed of the win. Play-by-play man Jon Anik went as far as to offer Leal a paycheck to cover what would’ve been his win bonus at UFC 308.

After getting word of Cormier’s remarks, Fakhretdinov called the broadcast team “Really bad commentators”. Cormier didn’t take kindly to that assertion, calling Fakretdinov a “moron” at a recent Q+A session ahead of UFC Edmonton.

Rinat Fakhretdinov claims Daniel Cormier “Made a bet that didn’t work out”

In a recent interview with Meta MMA, Fakhretdinov reacted to Cormier’s fiery remarks.

“It looks like he made a bet on an opponent that didn’t work out,” Fakhretdinov responded to Cormier. I liked my fight. The criticism didn’t hurt me. Cormier is not a close person to me.”

Fakhretdinov remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure after the controversial victory at UFC 308. Before the win over Leal, Fakhretdinov earned impressive victories over Kevin Lee, Bryan Battle, and Nicolas Dalby.

For the record: UFC fighters, commentators, and employees are prohibited from betting on fights. There’s no direct evidence that Cormier placed a bet on the Fakhretdinov vs. Leal fight.

Fakretdinov isn’t the only one who has been unhappy with Cormier in recent weeks. UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, who withdrew from his UFC Edmonton fight due to a medical issue, called Cormier a “Piece of s***” during his media day press conference.

