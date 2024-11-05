UFC 308 fighter slams Daniel Cormier for ‘Moron’ comments about controversial win

UFC lightweight Rinat Fakhretdinov has responded to Daniel Cormier’s fiery remarks at a recent Q+A session in reaction to his post-UFC 308 criticism of the commentary team.

Fakhretdinov earned a controversial nod on the judges’ scorecards in his matchup with Carlos Leal at UFC 308 last month. He earned a unanimous decision despite many believing Leal, who was making his UFC debut, deserved the victory over Fakhretdinov.

In reaction to the official decision, Cormier was critical of the judges, claiming Leal was robbed of the win. Play-by-play man Jon Anik went as far as to offer Leal a paycheck to cover what would’ve been his win bonus at UFC 308.

After getting word of Cormier’s remarks, Fakhretdinov called the broadcast team “Really bad commentators”. Cormier didn’t take kindly to that assertion, calling Fakretdinov a “moron” at a recent Q+A session ahead of UFC Edmonton.