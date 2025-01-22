WATCH | Jake Paul and Mike Tyson party at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball

Just a few months after their massive boxing match, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are back to being friends.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ faced off in a heavyweight main event live on Netflix in November. The bout was the biggest of Jake Paul’s career, taking place a few months after his knockout win over BKFC star Mike Perry. Meanwhile, the professional bout was Mike Tyson’s first since a 2005 stoppage loss to Kevin McBride.

While both men promised knockout wins heading into the boxing match, the eight-round bout resembled more of a sparring session. Predictably, the 58-year-old heavyweight icon gassed out after a few rounds. From round three onwards, Jake Paul easily outpointed Mike Tyson en route to a lopsided decision win.

Just a few months removed from that bout, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are on good terms. Earlier this week, the two boxing stars were seen at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball. The 47th President of the United States famously worked with the UFC to boost his 2024 Presidential campaign by appearing at several events in recent years.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were seen celebrating months after their massive boxing match

As a result, Trump invited UFC superstars Jon Jones and Conor McGregor to his inauguration, as well as Dana White and Joe Rogan. However, they were also joined by other combat sports stars, such as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. In a video released to X, ‘The Problem Child’ celebrated with his former rival, boosting ‘Iron Mike’ on his shoulders at a party.

The clip comes just a few weeks after Mike Tyson broke his silence about the high-profile boxing match. Speaking in a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio, ‘Iron Mike’ admitted he was having trouble remembering his loss to Jake Paul. Adding that he only remembers ‘The Problem Child’ bowing in the final ten seconds of the bout.

“I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little.” Tyson stated. “I remember coming back from the first round, and Jake is doing some kind of, I don’t know what he was doing [a bow]. That’s the last thing I remember.”

What do you make of this boxing news involving Jake Paul and Mike Tyson? Who do you want to see ‘The Problem Child’ face next?