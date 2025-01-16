Donn Davis reveals PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou will likely be competing in boxing next: “That’s his business”

By Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2025

According to PFL founder Donn Davis, Francis Ngannou will be competing in the boxing ring next.

Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ was last seen in action against Renan Ferreira in October in Saudi Arabia. For Francis Ngannou, the fight was his first in the cage since a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in early 2022. After that bout, he famously left the UFC and suffered losses in the boxing ring against Tyson Fury and later Anthony Joshua.

Ultimately, it took just one round for ‘The Predator’ to score a knockout win in his PFL debut. Following the bout, Francis Ngannou revealed plans to fight in the spring of 2025. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion admitted that he needed to speak with Donn Davis and company about what could be next.

Well, it seems that Francis Ngannou will be returning to the boxing ring for his next bout. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, PFL founder Donn Davis was asked about the heavyweight’s future. For what it’s worth, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has recently shown interest in a long-awaited fight with Ngannou.

RELATED: REPORT | CANELO ALVAREZ VS. TERENCE CRAWFORD SLATED FOR SEPTEMBER IN LAS VEGAS

PFL founder Donn Davis reveals Francis Ngannou will likely compete in boxing next

While it’s not known if Francis Ngannou will meet ‘The Bronze Bomber’ next, he likely won’t be fighting in the PFL. In the interview, Donn Davis added, however, that the heavyweight striker will definitely fight in the cage later this year. The promoter stated that Ngannou first had some business to tend to in the boxing ring.

“If I had to guess, I would think boxing would be first given the opportunities he has.” Donn Davis stated when asked about Francis Ngannou. “I don’t want to say anything about that, that’s his business for him to announce, but he has unbelievable boxing opportunities. So, I think that’s more likely to come first and MMA is likely to come second.”

He continued, “But, what I believe you’ll see from Francis this year is one MMA in PFL and one boxing from Francis. So, I think fans of Francis will see him do one of each this year.” (h/t Jed I. Goodman)

What do you make of these comments from PFL founder Donn Davis? Who do you want to see Francis Ngannou face next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

PFL, Bellator

Donn Davis announces official end of Bellator MMA brand: "All fight events and content will be PFL"

Josh Evanoff - January 14, 2025
Patricio Pitbull Freire
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

PFL releases longtime Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull after lengthy rant: "We are all about opportunity"

Josh Evanoff - January 14, 2025

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is no longer with the PFL.

PFL cage
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL reportedly axes $1 million prize for tournaments

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has reportedly cut their $1 million prize pot for their tournaments.

Aaron Pico
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Donn Davis slams Aaron Pico's free agent status as "disinformation", reveals ongoing talks for new PFL deal: "We love him"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2025

PFL founder Donn Davis has fired back at claims that Aaron Pico is now a free agent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Paul Hughes fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov over comments about Irish MMA: "Conor made you famous"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2025

PFL lightweight contender Paul Hughes has fired back at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury, Boxing

Francis Ngannou calls for rematch with Tyson Fury following loss to Oleksandr Usyk: "That's all that matters"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024
Donn Davis, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Donn Davis defends PFL after backlash from Bellator fighters, Patricio Pitbull responds: "You said you'd honor everyone's contracts"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull has responded to PFL founder Donn Davis.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: "He has collected a lot of data from the last fight"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou has weighed in on the massive boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou remains suspicious of KO loss to Anthony Joshua: 'Something unfair definitely happened'

Fernando Quiles - December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou believes the circumstances throughout fight week and on fight night for his clash with Anthony Joshua were suspicious.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

REPORT | PFL signs former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt for 2025 debut

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

According to a recent report, PFL has signed former UFC and ONE Championship star Sage Northcutt.