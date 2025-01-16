Donn Davis reveals PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou will likely be competing in boxing next: “That’s his business”

According to PFL founder Donn Davis, Francis Ngannou will be competing in the boxing ring next.

‘The Predator’ was last seen in action against Renan Ferreira in October in Saudi Arabia. For Francis Ngannou, the fight was his first in the cage since a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in early 2022. After that bout, he famously left the UFC and suffered losses in the boxing ring against Tyson Fury and later Anthony Joshua.

Ultimately, it took just one round for ‘The Predator’ to score a knockout win in his PFL debut. Following the bout, Francis Ngannou revealed plans to fight in the spring of 2025. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion admitted that he needed to speak with Donn Davis and company about what could be next.

Well, it seems that Francis Ngannou will be returning to the boxing ring for his next bout. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, PFL founder Donn Davis was asked about the heavyweight’s future. For what it’s worth, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has recently shown interest in a long-awaited fight with Ngannou.

RELATED: REPORT | CANELO ALVAREZ VS. TERENCE CRAWFORD SLATED FOR SEPTEMBER IN LAS VEGAS

PFL founder Donn Davis reveals Francis Ngannou will likely compete in boxing next

While it’s not known if Francis Ngannou will meet ‘The Bronze Bomber’ next, he likely won’t be fighting in the PFL. In the interview, Donn Davis added, however, that the heavyweight striker will definitely fight in the cage later this year. The promoter stated that Ngannou first had some business to tend to in the boxing ring.

“If I had to guess, I would think boxing would be first given the opportunities he has.” Donn Davis stated when asked about Francis Ngannou. “I don’t want to say anything about that, that’s his business for him to announce, but he has unbelievable boxing opportunities. So, I think that’s more likely to come first and MMA is likely to come second.”

He continued, “But, what I believe you’ll see from Francis this year is one MMA in PFL and one boxing from Francis. So, I think fans of Francis will see him do one of each this year.” (h/t Jed I. Goodman)

What do you make of these comments from PFL founder Donn Davis? Who do you want to see Francis Ngannou face next?