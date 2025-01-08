BKFC’s David Feldman confirms Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry fight talks are ongoing: “We’re working on it with the UFC”

By Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry might go down in the BKFC ring later this year.

Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler

‘Platinum’ remains arguably the biggest star in the bare-knuckle fighting league. He was last seen in BKFC in April, scoring an impressive first-round knockout win over Thiago Alves. That victory earned him an opportunity to face Jake Paul in the boxing ring in July, where Mike Perry was handed a sixth-round stoppage loss.

Afterward, BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor threatened to cut the 33-year-old from the promotion. For months afterward, Mike Perry revealed that the company was seemingly ghosting him, and not offering him fights. Suddenly, ‘Platinum’ showed up at a BKFC event in Florida last month, and called out Robbie Lawler.

‘Ruthless’ retired from MMA following a knockout win over Niko Price at UFC 290 in July 2023. Robbie Lawler was in attendance at the BKFC event last month and seemingly downplayed Mike Perry’s callout. However, according to David Feldman, the former welterweight champion is actually very interested in stepping into the bare-knuckle ring.

BKFC founder David Feldman confirms ongoing talks for Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, the BKFC founder confirmed talks are ongoing for Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler. While the former welterweight champion remains under contract to the UFC, David Feldman doesn’t believe that will be an issue. According to the promoter, they’re actively working with the MMA giant to make the fight happen.

“We’re working on it, we’re working on it.” BKFC founder David Feldman stated when asked about Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler. “Yeah, [Robbie wants to do it]. We’re working out a deal with the UFC. That’s a sick fight right? I’ll know [if it’s going to happen] in two weeks, and if it doesn’t happen then, it will be someone else [against Perry] then possibly him.”

He continued, “A lot of people are calling out Mike Perry now. This is actually the good thing about the Jake Paul fight, everyone wants to fight him. They were scared to death of him… We’re talking to [Darren Till], too.”

What do you make of these comments from BKFC’s David Feldman? Do you want to see Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry?

