Javier Mendez explains why he wishes Umar Nurmagomedov told him he broke his hand at UFC 311

By Cole Shelton - January 21, 2025

Javier Mendez, the head coach of Umar Nurmagomedov, wishes his fighter told him he broke his hand.

Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC 311

Nurmagomedov revealed after UFC 311 that he broke his hand early in the fight. Early on, Nurmagomedov was having success against Merab Dvalishvili, but he lost the final three rounds to lose the decision and fall short of winning the belt.

However, Umar Nurmagomedov never told Mendez he broke his hand and the coach wishes he did as he says he would have changed the game plan.

“If he had told me he broke his hand, I would have changed the game plan. Khabib and I would have changed the game plan completely around because Khabib is a great corner,” Mendez said to Submission Radio about Nurmagomedov. “He’s one of the great ones that I’ve encountered cornering with. So, we could have changed the game plan, but we weren’t told. Umar didn’t tell us. That just shows you the kind of warrior he is. We would have changed the plan had he told us that. Why would we do what we did, having him throw that broken hand, if we knew he broke his hand? That would be stupid.

Javier Mendez says he would have told Umar Nurmagomedov to kick more

“I would have had him kick more. Keep the distance, keep him at a distance, keep kicking because he’s a great kicker. But, no, the game plan was to stay inside and pick him apart, and I was wondering what the hell? And he kept putting his head down. He kept putting his head down more than often, and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ I go, ‘Okay, Merab must be that much tougher.’ And yeah, he is that tough. But I didn’t know that Umar broke his hand. He didn’t tell us,” Mendez continued.

As Javier Mendez says, had Umar Nurmagomedov told him he broke his hand, he thinks the fight would have gone differently. He believes Khabib Nurmagomedov would have also told Umar the right adjustments to make.

With the loss at UFC 311, Nurmagomedov is now 18-1 as a pro and is 6-1 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Max Holloway

Max Holloway calls to defend BMF title in rematch against Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - January 21, 2025
Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen
Arnold Allen

Aljamain Sterling eyeing matchup with Arnold Allen for UFC return: "Interested in seeing what my striking game looks like"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants to test his striking against Arnold Allen.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith reveals his UFC retirement fight is slated for April: "Win, lose, or draw, that's going to be it"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith will make his final walk to the cage later this year.

Daniel Cormier Arman Tsarukyan
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Arman Tsarukyan should be next for Islam Makhachev following UFC 311: "It has to be him!"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Arman Tsarukyan should still be next for Islam Makhachev.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith reveals he asked the UFC to compete in Power Slap

Cole Shelton - January 21, 2025

Anthony Smith says he asked Hunter Campbell and the UFC if he could compete in Power Slap.

Arman Tsarukyan

UFC legend shares theory on Arman Tsarukyan's back injury that forced him out of Islam Makhachev rematch

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC slugger thinks Paddy Pimblett doesn't believe his own criticism of Renato Moicano following UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025

One former UFC fan favorite feels Paddy Pimblett doesn’t truly believe his recent comments about Renato Moicano post-UFC 311.

Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Javier Mendez reveals one thing he doesn't like about Islam Makhachev's sparring sessions

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev has been a golden goose for Javier Mendez, but the renowned head coach has one pet peeve with the UFC lightweight champion.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev issues warning to Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has issued a warning to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill
Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill breaks silence following UFC 311 defeat

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC fighter Jamahal Hill has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.