Conor McGregor heads to Washington DC to support Donald Trump’s inauguration

UFC star Conor McGregor is in Washington DC to support Donald Trump ahead of his presidential inauguration later today.

As we know, it’s been a complicated few months for Conor McGregor. The biggest moment, of course, came when he lost his sexual assault civil case. Ever since then, the Irishman’s image has been heavily tarnished. Many sponsors have distanced themselves from him and in addition to that, a lot of fans have retracted their support of the former two-weight world champion.

RELATED: WATCH | Logan Paul shares phone call with Conor McGregor discussing potential boxing match

At this point, it’s not clear as to what he’s going to do next. McGregor may opt for a boxing match against one of the Paul brothers, or, he could instead opt to return to the world of mixed martial arts. Either way, all eyes are on Conor’s next move in combat sports.

In his personal life, he’s decided to make his way over to the United States in order to support Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration.

Honour to be in Washington, D.C., to support @realDonaldTrump, the newly elected leader of the free world, and to stand with the 13 families who lost their loved ones at Abbey Gate 🇺🇸https://t.co/DyPVvAMtKV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 19, 2025

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1881218649299759430