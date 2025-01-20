Conor McGregor heads to Washington DC to support Donald Trump’s inauguration
UFC star Conor McGregor is in Washington DC to support Donald Trump ahead of his presidential inauguration later today.
As we know, it’s been a complicated few months for Conor McGregor. The biggest moment, of course, came when he lost his sexual assault civil case. Ever since then, the Irishman’s image has been heavily tarnished. Many sponsors have distanced themselves from him and in addition to that, a lot of fans have retracted their support of the former two-weight world champion.
At this point, it’s not clear as to what he’s going to do next. McGregor may opt for a boxing match against one of the Paul brothers, or, he could instead opt to return to the world of mixed martial arts. Either way, all eyes are on Conor’s next move in combat sports.
In his personal life, he’s decided to make his way over to the United States in order to support Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration.
Honour to be in Washington, D.C., to support @realDonaldTrump, the newly elected leader of the free world, and to stand with the 13 families who lost their loved ones at Abbey Gate 🇺🇸https://t.co/DyPVvAMtKV
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 19, 2025
McGregor supports Trump
“Honour to be in Washington, D.C., to support @realDonaldTrump, the newly elected leader of the free world, and to stand with the 13 families who lost their loved ones at Abbey Gate.”
For those who don’t know, the above picture is with Nigel Farage, the current leader of the right-wing Reform Party in the UK. Based on his recent activities, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him make real strides in the political world over the course of the next few years.
