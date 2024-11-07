Dana White addresses political future after assisting with Donald Trump’s campaign: “No personal political aspirations”

UFC President Dana White plans to end his political journey after helping Donald Trump return to power.

The longtime MMA promoter is longtime friends with the 45th U.S. President. While Dana White didn’t show a lot of interest in politics, he gave a speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention. After Donald Trump requested his presence, he did the exact same at the 2020 Republican National Convention as well.

However, things were different in 2024. For Donald Trump’s third run for the Oval Office, he enlisted Dana White and the UFC. The promoter gave speeches at many of his rallies, and the politician showed up at several pay-per-view events as well. Their hard work paid off Wednesday morning, as Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.

At Donald Trump’s victory rally, he had Dana White give a speech. In a moment that quickly went viral, the UFC President hyped up the crowd and also shouted out color commentator Joe Rogan. Many individuals who helped Trump on the campaign trail, such as Elon Musk, are expected to join his second administration.

UFC President Dana White addresses speculation following Donald Trump’s win

However, the same cannot be said of Dana White. While some have speculated the UFC President could run for public office in the future, he seemingly has no interest. Speaking in a recent interview with the Sports Business Journal, White addressed his future, as well as Donald Trump’s second electoral win.

“Donald Trump is one of my very good friends.” Dana White stated in the interview, regarding his future. “He did a great job in his last term as President and I know he will do an even better job the next four years. I have no personal political aspirations.” (h/t Sports Business Journal)

For what it’s worth, Donald Trump’s association with Dana White is unlikely to end anytime soon. Last month, the politician revealed plans to attend UFC 309 in New York City with a victory in the Presidential election. It’s likely he will follow through with those plans.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC President? Do you believe Dana White will ever run for public office?