REPORT | Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut did abysmally low numbers on pay-per-view

According to a recent report, Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut earlier this month didn’t do great on pay-per-view.

‘The Predator’ returned to the cage in Saudi Arabia, competing in MMA for the first time since January 2022. Just a few months after the tragic passing of his son, Kobe, and his loss to Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou faced Renan Ferreira. With massive question marks around the former UFC champion, he looked excellent.

It took less than one round for Francis Ngannou to takedown, and score a knockout win over ‘Problema’. The victory was a massive one and saw him claim the PFL Superfights heavyweight title as well. For what it’s worth, the card itself had other big matchups as well. On the undercard, Cris Cyborg, Johnny Eblen, and Paul Hughes scored major wins.

While the event largely received a positive reception on social media, it apparently didn’t do too well at the box office. According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira generated just 10,000 buys. However, it’s worth noting that this is just the number from ESPN+.

Per WON on the #PFLSuperFights #BattleoftheGiants PPV buys: The reports we got were that buys were just over 10K on ESPN+. They had no television PPV but also were on DAZN and ESPN+ would be just the domestic number. — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 25, 2024

The rare PFL pay-per-view card was broadcast on DAZN as well, but that number is unknown as of now. Regardless, that buy rate is brutally low for an event of his magnitude. However, it’s not entirely shocking. While Francis Ngannou’s boxing match against Tyson Fury reportedly did well last year, his second bout against Anthony Joshua also did abysmal on pay-per-view.

However, it seems that the PFL is still pleased with how the event did. Following the event, executive Donn Davis praised the card, as well as Francis Ngannou. According to the PFL founder, their metrics found the card doing better in terms of viewership than almost every UFC event that’s happened in 2024.

That being said, if this pay-per-view number is correct, it has to be devastating. Nonetheless, Francis Ngannou is already preparing for his return to combat sports. Earlier this month, ‘The Predator’ revealed plans to fight in early 2025. However, whether that bout will be in boxing, or in the PFL, is currently unknown.

What do you make of this PFL news? Who do you want to see Francis Ngannou fight next?