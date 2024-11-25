UFC superstar Conor McGregor opens up on recent civil case defeat: “I know I made mistakes”

By Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has released a statement.

Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ is going on well over three years out of the cage. In his time on the sidelines, Conor McGregor has found himself in controversy, after controversy. Earlier this month, the Irishman made headlines for his role in a December 2018 sexual assault. In 2021, McGregor was accused by Nikita Hand of being beaten and sexually assaulted just weeks after the UFC star’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While authorities didn’t have enough evidence to charge the former champion, civil action was eventually taken by Hand. Over the last few weeks, Conor McGregor has been in the courtroom. While ‘The Notorious’ attempted to prove his innocence, jurors found that he had indeed raped Hand. As a result, he will be forced to pay upwards of €250,000 to his victim.

Since his loss in the courtroom, Conor McGregor has been active on social media. In the aftermath of the guilty verdict, he pledged to file an appeal. Earlier today, McGregor released a lengthy statement on social media, opening up on his mistakes as well as the case in general. Once again, he reiterated that the encounter was consensual.

RELATED: GABLE STEVESON OPENS UP ON MMA FUTURE AFTER TRAINING WITH JON JONES: “THAT PUT A MAJOR SPARK IN ME”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor releases lengthy statement following civil case defeat

Furthermore, Conor McGregor has formally instructed his legal team to appeal the loss. To end the post, the Irishman thanked fans and his family for their support while adding that he’s preparing to return to the gym. For what it’s worth, the former two-weight UFC champion has discussed a return to the octagon for years now.

While he was booked to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, he pulled out of that bout due to a broken foot. Conor McGregor quickly called to re-book the bout for December, but ‘Iron’ moved on and booked a fight with Charles Oliveira for earlier this month. According to Dana White, fans shouldn’t expect to see the Irishman until late 2025 at the soonest.

However, White’s comments were made before the guilty verdict was delivered last week. As of now, the UFC hasn’t released a statement on Conor McGregor’s recent civil case defeat.

What do you make of this statement from former UFC champion Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Michael Chandler UFC 309

Renowned MMA figure thinks Michael Chandler is on the decline following UFC 309 loss: 'He has hit Tony Ferguson status'

Fernando Quiles - November 25, 2024
Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards plans to become two-time UFC champion: 'I hate losing more than I love winning'

Fernando Quiles - November 25, 2024

Leon Edwards says he’s on the road to reaching his goal of becoming a two-time UFC champion.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov sends a clear warning to Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has issued a warning to Merab Dvalishvili as talk of a fight between them continues.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili challenges Petr Yan to rematch at March’s UFC 313 event in Las Vegas: “LFG!”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has challenged Petr Yan to a rematch at UFC 313 in March 2025.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones “doesn’t need” the Tom Aspinall fight: “There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe that Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall as talk of a potential superfight continues.

Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg has a recent title challenger in mind following recent win at UFC Macau: “For the next step”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reveals he is already in “negotiations” with the UFC following recent win over Stipe Miocic: “I will be competing in 2025, more than likely”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Jon Jones has said he’s already in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over his next fight.

Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo speaks out on UFC Macau loss to Petr Yan: 'I always come back stronger'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo has spoken on falling short against Petr Yan.

Jamahal Hill
Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill slams Magomed Ankalaev: 'I can do beef like that, f*** you'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Jamahal Hill has taken aim at Magomed Ankalaev.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Coach Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: 'This is going to be a dangerous fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t believe fight fans will ever see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.