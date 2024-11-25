UFC superstar Conor McGregor opens up on recent civil case defeat: “I know I made mistakes”

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has released a statement.

‘The Notorious’ is going on well over three years out of the cage. In his time on the sidelines, Conor McGregor has found himself in controversy, after controversy. Earlier this month, the Irishman made headlines for his role in a December 2018 sexual assault. In 2021, McGregor was accused by Nikita Hand of being beaten and sexually assaulted just weeks after the UFC star’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While authorities didn’t have enough evidence to charge the former champion, civil action was eventually taken by Hand. Over the last few weeks, Conor McGregor has been in the courtroom. While ‘The Notorious’ attempted to prove his innocence, jurors found that he had indeed raped Hand. As a result, he will be forced to pay upwards of €250,000 to his victim.

Since his loss in the courtroom, Conor McGregor has been active on social media. In the aftermath of the guilty verdict, he pledged to file an appeal. Earlier today, McGregor released a lengthy statement on social media, opening up on his mistakes as well as the case in general. Once again, he reiterated that the encounter was consensual.

People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 25, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor releases lengthy statement following civil case defeat

Furthermore, Conor McGregor has formally instructed his legal team to appeal the loss. To end the post, the Irishman thanked fans and his family for their support while adding that he’s preparing to return to the gym. For what it’s worth, the former two-weight UFC champion has discussed a return to the octagon for years now.

While he was booked to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, he pulled out of that bout due to a broken foot. Conor McGregor quickly called to re-book the bout for December, but ‘Iron’ moved on and booked a fight with Charles Oliveira for earlier this month. According to Dana White, fans shouldn’t expect to see the Irishman until late 2025 at the soonest.

However, White’s comments were made before the guilty verdict was delivered last week. As of now, the UFC hasn’t released a statement on Conor McGregor’s recent civil case defeat.

What do you make of this statement from former UFC champion Conor McGregor?