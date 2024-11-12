Jake Paul plans on calling out Canelo Alvarez after beating Mike Tyson: “We will fight to see who actually is the face of boxing”

By Harry Kettle - November 12, 2024

Jake Paul has revealed that he plans on calling out Canelo Alvarez if he’s able to defeat Mike Tyson on Friday night.

Jake Paul

This Friday, Jake Paul will battle Mike Tyson in a huge boxing match. It will be broadcast globally on Netflix, with the expectation being that millions all around the world will tune in to watch the fight. In many ways, in the streaming era, it’s the first contest of its kind to be shown to such a large audience.

RELATED: Jake Paul again calls out Canelo Alvarez after win over Jermell Charlo: “See you soon Saul”

For Jake Paul, it gives him a chance to pick up another highlight reel win over a big name. For Tyson, he’ll have the opportunity to roll back the years and, in many ways, pull off a pretty notable upset given his advanced age.

If ‘The Problem Child’ can get through Tyson, however, he has an even bigger fight on his mind.

Paul calls for future Canelo fight

“I do [have a callout], it’s Canelo,” Paul said when Sean O’Malley asked if he had a name in mind. “This moment will prove that I’m the face of boxing, the largest attraction. Me vs Canelo at 200 pounds for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight – arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson. It makes so much sense. You know, Canelo is on his way out, he’s going to want a payday, and I want to show the world that all of the shit I’ve been talking about beating Canelo is actually true.”

“I’ll have the biggest upset in the sport of boxing, and we will fight to see who actually is the face of boxing because, after this event, I’m going to claim it. I beat his gate record in Texas; I’m beating the ticket sales. The numbers and the data show it. I have more followers than him, etc. And this is going to be the most watched fight of this century, so I’m going to be the new money magnet,” Paul concluded.

Quotes via MMA Mania

Will this ever happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

