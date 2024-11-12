Jake Paul plans on calling out Canelo Alvarez after beating Mike Tyson: “We will fight to see who actually is the face of boxing”

Jake Paul has revealed that he plans on calling out Canelo Alvarez if he’s able to defeat Mike Tyson on Friday night.

This Friday, Jake Paul will battle Mike Tyson in a huge boxing match. It will be broadcast globally on Netflix, with the expectation being that millions all around the world will tune in to watch the fight. In many ways, in the streaming era, it’s the first contest of its kind to be shown to such a large audience.

For Jake Paul, it gives him a chance to pick up another highlight reel win over a big name. For Tyson, he’ll have the opportunity to roll back the years and, in many ways, pull off a pretty notable upset given his advanced age.

If ‘The Problem Child’ can get through Tyson, however, he has an even bigger fight on his mind.