WATCH | UFC lightweight Dan Hooker destroys streamer IShowSpeed in sparring session

By Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker recently faced off with popular streamer IShowSpeed.

Dan Hooker, IShowSpeed

‘The Hangman’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since an August showdown with Mateusz Gamrot. There, Dan Hooker handed ‘Gamer’ a split-decision loss, in a bout that earned ‘Fight of The Night‘ honors. With the victory, the New Zealander improved his winning streak to three, previously defeating Jalin Turner and Claudio Puelles.

As of now, Dan Hooker remains unbooked for his UFC return. However, the lightweight contender is hoping for a fast turnaround to the cage, recently calling for an early 2025 showdown with Conor McGregor. However, given the Irishman’s ongoing legal woes, any hope of Hooker facing ‘The Notorious’ now seems over.

Regardless, the 34-year-old is keeping himself in shape. Earlier this week, Dan Hooker was seen training with popular streamer, IShowSpeed. The 19-year-old has trained boxing a little and has recently called out Jake Paul. Well, if his showing against ‘The Hangman’ is any indication, Speed should likely stay away from combat sports.

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker dominates streamer IShowSpeed in sparring

In a very brief sparring match, Dan Hooker absolutely dominated the popular influencer. ‘The Hangman’ quickly overwhelmed IShowSpeed, who struggled to handle the UFC lightweight’s power and pressure. While things were clearly cordial and light-hearted, Hooker still landed some bombs on the 19-year-old streamer.

For what it’s worth, sparring matches like this have become increasingly common with UFC fighters. Obviously, Sean Strickland has gone viral on several occasions for fighting everyone from random fans to influencers. Earlier this year, ‘Tarzan’ brutalized streamer Sneako in the UFC Apex in a sparring session that quickly made waves.

In comparison, Dan Hooker’s sparring session with IShowSpeed looked like light training. However, the popular streamer is still probably going to be feeling those shots for a while.

What do you make of this video featuring the UFC lightweight contender? Who do you want to see Dan Hooker fight next?

