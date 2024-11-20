Chael Sonnen reveals the concern he has for Tom Aspinall in a potential Jon Jones fight

By Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024

Chael Sonnen says there is a major concern about Tom Aspinall if he does land the Jon Jones fight.

Chael Sonnen and Tom Aspinall

After Jones defended his heavyweight title with a third-round TKO over Stipe Miocic, many fans were hopeful that he would face Aspinall next. Yet, ‘Bones’ was quick to admit that he wasn’t too interested in that bout when speaking at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference. However, if the bout does eventually happen, Sonnen says Aspinall’s lack of fight time in the Octagon is a concern.

“One thing that worries me about Aspinall is what other people praise him for,” Sonnen said on Submission Radio. “Which is, he’s only been out of the first round one time. People praise him for that, he had to go, almost seven minutes in to finish Andrei Arlovski, I don’t like that.

“I think that’s a problem, you’re going to end up third, fourth, and fifth round, if you’re going to find a way to get the jump on Jon Jones, nobody’s doing it fast,” Sonnen added. “And I think that’s one thing that Jon has, he’s tough, he can regroup, he shows up in great shape regardless of his lifestyle, I’ve never seen anyone out-condition him, I just think it’s relevant, I’m just going to plant that seed right now.”

It is an interesting concern for Chael Sonnen about Tom Aspinall. Many would think getting finishes would be good, but he does wonder what Aspinall’s cardio is like, or how he will fight when the going gets tough.

Jon Jones wants ‘f**k you’ money to fight Tom Aspinall

Whether or not Jon Jones will ever fight Tom Aspinall is to be seen.

But, after Jones beat Miocic at UFC 309, he said he needed ‘f**k you’ money to fight Aspinall.

“He’s annoying to me,” Jones said at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference. “He’s annoying to me and that’s my own personal—he annoys me. I get it you guys find it entertaining, but I find him annoying. I just don’t like him and at the end of the day, if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated-I want to say it, I want that ‘f**k you’ money, honestly. That’s just what it is. Or else my life is perfect without him. I don’t need him at all and he needs me and that’s a good place to be in a negotiation.”

The hope for many MMA fans is Jones and Aspinall will end up fighting next time out.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Chael Sonnen Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

