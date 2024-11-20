Chael Sonnen reveals the concern he has for Tom Aspinall in a potential Jon Jones fight

Chael Sonnen says there is a major concern about Tom Aspinall if he does land the Jon Jones fight.

After Jones defended his heavyweight title with a third-round TKO over Stipe Miocic, many fans were hopeful that he would face Aspinall next. Yet, ‘Bones’ was quick to admit that he wasn’t too interested in that bout when speaking at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference. However, if the bout does eventually happen, Sonnen says Aspinall’s lack of fight time in the Octagon is a concern.

“One thing that worries me about Aspinall is what other people praise him for,” Sonnen said on Submission Radio. “Which is, he’s only been out of the first round one time. People praise him for that, he had to go, almost seven minutes in to finish Andrei Arlovski, I don’t like that.

“I think that’s a problem, you’re going to end up third, fourth, and fifth round, if you’re going to find a way to get the jump on Jon Jones, nobody’s doing it fast,” Sonnen added. “And I think that’s one thing that Jon has, he’s tough, he can regroup, he shows up in great shape regardless of his lifestyle, I’ve never seen anyone out-condition him, I just think it’s relevant, I’m just going to plant that seed right now.”

It is an interesting concern for Chael Sonnen about Tom Aspinall. Many would think getting finishes would be good, but he does wonder what Aspinall’s cardio is like, or how he will fight when the going gets tough.