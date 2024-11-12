Deontay Wilder confirms plans to resume boxing career, calls out Francis Ngannou: “The best is yet to come”

By Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder wants to fight Francis Ngannou next.

Francis-Ngannou-and-Deontay-Wilder

‘The Bronze Bomber’ is at a very strange point in his career. Deontay Wilder last appeared in the boxing ring in June, against Zhilei Zhang in Saudi Arabia. For the former champion, the bout offered the chance to redeem himself for his loss to Joseph Parker last December. That loss to the Australian derailed plans to face Anthony Joshua in March.

Sadly for Deontay Wilder, he was flattened by ‘Big Bang’ earlier this summer. Due to the lopsided nature of the defeat, many called for the 39-year-old to retire. One of the many to do so included his own mother. However, Wilder plans to keep competing. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former champion discussed his comeback.

In the interview, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ swore that the best days are still to come. However, Deontay Wilder also again called for a boxing match with Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ last appeared in action last month in Saudi Arabia, scoring a first-round knockout victory over Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut. Prior to that win, Ngannou stepped in for Wilder to face Anthony Joshua, suffering a knockout loss.

RELATED: 58-YEAR-OLD MIKE TYSON ATTEMPTS TO EASE AGE CONCERNS AHEAD OF BOXING RETURN AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “I’M GOING TO BE OKAY”

Deontay Wilder

Image via: @bronzebomber on Instagram

Former boxing champion Deontay Wilder calls for fight against Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou was famously in talks to face Deontay Wilder, before signing a deal to face Tyson Fury last October. Well over a year later, the latter is ready to resume discussions. In the interview with TMZ Sports, Wilder also sent Ngannou a show of support, following the passing of the PFL fighter’s son.

“The best is yet to come. Yeah we’re still going.” Deontay Wilder stated in the interview, opening up on his plans to resume his boxing career. “We’re still here, just getting things together… Francis [Ngannou], I’m sorry for your loss. I can only imagine what it’s like to lose a child, I never hope to feel that feeling.” (h/t Michael Benson)

He continued, “I hope life is going beautifully for you brother. That [fight] is a conversation I’m still looking to get in the mix and talk about.”

What do you make of these comments from Deontay Wilder? Do you want to see ‘The Bronze Bomber’ face Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

Related

Mike Tyson

58-year-old Mike Tyson attempts to ease age concerns ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: "I'm going to be okay"

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024
Jake Paul
Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul plans on calling out Canelo Alvarez after beating Mike Tyson: “We will fight to see who actually is the face of boxing”

Harry Kettle - November 12, 2024

Jake Paul has revealed that he plans on calling out Canelo Alvarez if he’s able to defeat Mike Tyson on Friday night.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

WATCH | Mike Tyson sends Jake Paul chilling message ahead of boxing match: "He's a manufactured killer"

Josh Evanoff - November 11, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is tired of waiting around to fight Jake Paul.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul says he's manifesting KO win over Mike Tyson this Friday in Arlington

Fernando Quiles - November 11, 2024

Jake Paul believes he will put Mike Tyson away this Friday night.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Boxing legend Tyson Fury gives his honest opinion on fighter pay

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has given his thoughts on fighter pay and just how important it is.

Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier explains how a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight could still happen: “Maybe, just maybe, we get that fight”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024
Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson opens up on medical scare that forced him to postpone the Jake Paul fight: “I was defecating tar”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up on the medical scare that forced him to postpone the initial date for the Jake Paul fight.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson reflects on career struggles ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: "I wouldn't wish my life on anybody"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has done some reflecting ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

VIDEO | Mike Tyson drops sparring partner in new footage ahead of Jake Paul fight

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson turned some skeptical heads around after he dropped a sparring partner just days before his fight with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s girlfriend expresses concern ahead of Mike Tyson bout: “He’s scary, he’s super strong”

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2024

Jake Paul’s partner has said she’s nervous heading into his scheduled boxing showdown with Mike Tyson next weekend.