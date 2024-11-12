Deontay Wilder confirms plans to resume boxing career, calls out Francis Ngannou: “The best is yet to come”

Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder wants to fight Francis Ngannou next.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ is at a very strange point in his career. Deontay Wilder last appeared in the boxing ring in June, against Zhilei Zhang in Saudi Arabia. For the former champion, the bout offered the chance to redeem himself for his loss to Joseph Parker last December. That loss to the Australian derailed plans to face Anthony Joshua in March.

Sadly for Deontay Wilder, he was flattened by ‘Big Bang’ earlier this summer. Due to the lopsided nature of the defeat, many called for the 39-year-old to retire. One of the many to do so included his own mother. However, Wilder plans to keep competing. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former champion discussed his comeback.

In the interview, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ swore that the best days are still to come. However, Deontay Wilder also again called for a boxing match with Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ last appeared in action last month in Saudi Arabia, scoring a first-round knockout victory over Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut. Prior to that win, Ngannou stepped in for Wilder to face Anthony Joshua, suffering a knockout loss.

Former boxing champion Deontay Wilder calls for fight against Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou was famously in talks to face Deontay Wilder, before signing a deal to face Tyson Fury last October. Well over a year later, the latter is ready to resume discussions. In the interview with TMZ Sports, Wilder also sent Ngannou a show of support, following the passing of the PFL fighter’s son.

“The best is yet to come. Yeah we’re still going.” Deontay Wilder stated in the interview, opening up on his plans to resume his boxing career. “We’re still here, just getting things together… Francis [Ngannou], I’m sorry for your loss. I can only imagine what it’s like to lose a child, I never hope to feel that feeling.” (h/t Michael Benson)

He continued, “I hope life is going beautifully for you brother. That [fight] is a conversation I’m still looking to get in the mix and talk about.”

What do you make of these comments from Deontay Wilder? Do you want to see ‘The Bronze Bomber’ face Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring?