Boxing legend Tyson Fury gives his honest opinion on fighter pay

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has given his thoughts on fighter pay and just how important it is.

If anyone knows what it feels like to work your way up to the top of the mountain, it’s Tyson Fury. In the eyes of many, ‘The Gypsy King’ is one of the best heavyweight boxers to ever compete in the sport. In equal measure, he’s a pretty controversial figure – but he’s also a superstar.

Over the years, he has been able to earn a great deal of money through some showcase bouts. It may not have been easy, but he’s built quite the career and legacy for himself in professional boxing. In MMA, as we know, the purses don’t tend to be quite as lucrative from top to bottom.

In a recent podcast appearance alongside Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Fury opened up on the issue of fighter pay.