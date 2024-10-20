Renan Ferreira issues statement following KO loss to Francis Ngannou

By Fernando Quiles - October 20, 2024

Renan Ferreira has released a statement after suffering a KO loss to Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou defeats Renan Ferreira

Ferreira shared the Octagon with Ngannou for the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship. The loss ended Ferreira’s four-fight winning streak. He hadn’t suffered a loss since August 2022.

The Brazilian giant has spoken out on falling short against “The Predator.”

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU FOUGHT RENAN FERREIRA INJURED, SAYS COACH

Renan Ferreira Speaks Out on Loss to Francis Ngannou

Taking to his Instagram stories, Renan Ferreira had the following to say after suffering a first-round knockout defeat to Francis Ngannou (via MMAJunkie).

“Hey guys, Renan ‘Problema’ here, a bit broken,” Ferreira said. “Yesterday wasn’t a good day at work, guys, but I’m very happy with all our dedication and everything that developed through our work. I’ve always had the mindset of never losing, for myself, to fight any lack of dedication and commitment, and thank God I have a clean conscience. I worked very hard there, showed up well to the fight, and was happy to return.

“Unfortunately, my opponent was superior. He managed to impose a game where that I couldn’t defend the takedowns, which led to very hard ground-and-pound to get through. And that’s it, life goes on, we’ll be back. I want to thank everyone for all the love and support, we’re always together. Hugs.”

Ferreira will need to go back to the drawing board after falling short in the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. Ferreira remains one of the PFL’s top heavyweights, having defeated Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in 21 seconds.

Whether or not Ferreira can make the adjustments to reach the top of the PFL ladder again remains to be seen. For now, he’ll be spending some much needed time with his family and friends before getting back to work in the gym.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Renan Ferreira

Related

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, Pros react

Pro fighters react after Francis Ngannou KO's Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, KO, Results
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL Results: Francis Ngannou KO's Renan Ferreira (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view results, including the heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

PFL, Battle of the Giants, Results, Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

The PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view fight card takes place today in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou teases unlikely finish in upcoming MMA return against Renan Ferreira: “I’ve been working on some little tricks”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

Francis Ngannou has teased a finish ahead of his upcoming return to mixed martial arts against Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant "underdog" ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou admits he’s entering his PFL debut with a steep mountain to climb against the formidable Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

Francis Ngannou's coach criticizes PFL's lack of promotion for former UFC champ's MMA return

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

WATCH | PFL releases Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira trailer ahead of pay-per-view clash

Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

The PFL has released a trailer to promote Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis claims Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will cost more than Noche UFC: "Fighters here make more"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

According to Donn Davis, PFL’s ‘Battle Of The Giants’ PPV headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will be quite the expense.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, MMA
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Renan Ferreira clarifies “toughest challenge” remarks he made to upcoming PFL opponent Francis Ngannou: “I am a father myself”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

PFL heavyweight king Renan Ferreira has clarified his comments regarding Francis Ngannou during their recent face-off.

Renan Ferreira
Renan Ferreira

Renan Ferreira tells Francis Ngannou he's gonna be "the toughest challenge in his life and in his year" despite losing his son

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2024

Renan Ferreira has made a controversial comment to Francis Ngannou in the lead-up to their October 19 fight.