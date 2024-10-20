Renan Ferreira issues statement following KO loss to Francis Ngannou

Renan Ferreira Speaks Out on Loss to Francis Ngannou

Taking to his Instagram stories, Renan Ferreira had the following to say after suffering a first-round knockout defeat to Francis Ngannou (via MMAJunkie).

“Hey guys, Renan ‘Problema’ here, a bit broken,” Ferreira said. “Yesterday wasn’t a good day at work, guys, but I’m very happy with all our dedication and everything that developed through our work. I’ve always had the mindset of never losing, for myself, to fight any lack of dedication and commitment, and thank God I have a clean conscience. I worked very hard there, showed up well to the fight, and was happy to return.

“Unfortunately, my opponent was superior. He managed to impose a game where that I couldn’t defend the takedowns, which led to very hard ground-and-pound to get through. And that’s it, life goes on, we’ll be back. I want to thank everyone for all the love and support, we’re always together. Hugs.”

Ferreira will need to go back to the drawing board after falling short in the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. Ferreira remains one of the PFL’s top heavyweights, having defeated Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in 21 seconds.

Whether or not Ferreira can make the adjustments to reach the top of the PFL ladder again remains to be seen. For now, he’ll be spending some much needed time with his family and friends before getting back to work in the gym.