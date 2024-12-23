Francis Ngannou calls for rematch with Tyson Fury following loss to Oleksandr Usyk: “That’s all that matters”

By Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants to face Tyson Fury in the boxing ring again.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury, Boxing

‘The Gypsy King’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There, Tyson Fury again met WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The bout took place just a few months after ‘The Cat’ edged out a split-decision win over the British heavyweight in May.

In attendance at the Kingdom Arena was former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ had a keen eye on the bout, given his rivalry with Tyson Fury. Last October, Ngannou famously made his boxing debut, dropping the Brit en route to a controversial split-decision loss. The PFL star was later knocked out by Anthony Joshua in March, in his second appearance in the ring.

With Francis Ngannou watching on, Tyson Fury was handed his second straight decision loss by Oleksandr Usyk. Speaking in a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, the PFL Superfights heavyweight champion gave his thoughts on the bout. While Ngannou wasn’t sure if Fury deserved the nod, he believed the bout was closer than the 116-112 scorecards indicated.

PFL and Boxing star Francis Ngannou reacts to Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk II

Later in the interview, Francis Ngannou was asked what could be next for Tyson Fury. Naturally, many want to see the former heavyweight champion face Anthony Joshua in a long-awaited matchup. However, Ngannou instead wants to book his rematch with Fury. Despite recent teases of a bout with Deontay Wilder, ‘The Predator’ instead wants revenge.

“I think the fight was pretty close, I think I would’ve scored the fight closer than that.” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview following Tyson Fury’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk. “Maybe, Usyk still wins. At the end of the fight, I wasn’t sure if anybody was the winner, because everybody could’ve been the winner. From my scorecard, it was closer than that.”

He continued, “From beating Fury twice, winning Joshua twice, it’s hard to argue [against Usyk being the best heavyweight on the planet]… But what I want to see now is Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou [again]. That’s all that matters for me.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou II next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

