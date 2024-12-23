Paddy Pimblett seemingly teases showdown against Michael Chandler is next: “I’ll see you at the top”

By Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

Rising UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett could end up facing Michael Chandler next.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett

‘The Baddy’ hasn’t been seen since his clash with Bobby Green at UFC 304 in July. Heading into the bout, ‘King’ was seen as the biggest test of the rising Brit’s career. However, it took less than one round for Paddy Pimblett to submit the longtime lightweight, and earn himself a ranking at 155 pounds.

Following the first-round victory, the Scouser called for a clash with Renato Moicano. While the Brazilian seemed interested in the matchup, he was instead booked opposite Beneil Dariush for UFC 311 in January. With no opponent set for his UFC return, Paddy Pimblett could meet the hard-hitting Michael Chandler next.

For his part, ‘Iron’ is fresh off his return to the octagon at UFC 309 last month in New York City. Ending a two-year hiatus, Michael Chandler faced Charles Oliveira in a massive rematch. ‘Do Bronx’ wound up handing the former Bellator champion a unanimous decision defeat, surviving an incredible fifth-round comeback.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER EXPECTS TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL UFC APPEARANCE SOON: “WE’RE CLOSE TO MAKING IT HAPPEN”

Paddy Pimblett teases future clash with UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler

Earlier this month, Michael Chandler teased that a fight with Paddy Pimblett could be made soon. While ‘Iron’ didn’t mention that the bout could be happening next, that seems to be the case. In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett teased his impending return to the cage. While he didn’t name Chandler as his opponent, he did use his catchphrase.

“It’s a nice end to the year, to be honest.” UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett stated on his YouTube channel, following a training session. “I’m in good shape, about 84, 85 kilos. People have been speculating about who I’m fighting, this and that. I’m coming for that belt, so I’m looking for higher -ranked fighters.”

He continued, “I’m sure you’s will see a fight announcement soon enough. I’ve said yeah. The opponent said yeah, we just need to get stuff signed. So, you’s know the score everyone…. I’ll see you at the top.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka scoffs at banter from Jamahal Hill ahead of UFC 311: 'My actions will talk'

Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024
Jim Miller
UFC

UFC veteran Jim Miller admits he still suffers from imposter syndrome

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC veteran Jim Miller has admitted that he still suffers from imposter syndrome despite his incredible run in mixed martial arts.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker teases shift up to light heavyweight in the UFC

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC legend Robert Whittaker has teased the idea of moving up to light heavyweight for his next fight in the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan praises what Daniel Cormier achieved in MMA

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised what Daniel Cormier has been able to achieve in the world of mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler sends a message to Conor McGregor over long-awaited UFC collision

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler has sent a message to Conor McGregor, once again, over the possibility of a fight between them.

Nate Diaz

Top UFC title contender backs Nate Diaz in backstage incident with Islam Makhachev's team

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024
Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev: 'I was surprised'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Israel Adesanya has offered an explanation for why he wants to eventually share the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev.

Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan feels he's the only fighter who can defeat Islam Makhachev for lightweight gold

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan believes he’s the only one who can dethrone UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Manel Kape, Kai Kara-France
Manel Kape

Manel Kape goes scorched earth on Kai Kara-France after recent comments: "I'll beat you till you love me"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has responded to Kai Kara-France.

Colby Covington
UFC

Daniel Cormier reveals what worries him about Colby Covington's UFC future following TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles - December 20, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes he knows the deciding factor in how Colby Covington recovers from suffering back-to-back losses.