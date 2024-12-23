Paddy Pimblett seemingly teases showdown against Michael Chandler is next: “I’ll see you at the top”

Rising UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett could end up facing Michael Chandler next.

‘The Baddy’ hasn’t been seen since his clash with Bobby Green at UFC 304 in July. Heading into the bout, ‘King’ was seen as the biggest test of the rising Brit’s career. However, it took less than one round for Paddy Pimblett to submit the longtime lightweight, and earn himself a ranking at 155 pounds.

Following the first-round victory, the Scouser called for a clash with Renato Moicano. While the Brazilian seemed interested in the matchup, he was instead booked opposite Beneil Dariush for UFC 311 in January. With no opponent set for his UFC return, Paddy Pimblett could meet the hard-hitting Michael Chandler next.

For his part, ‘Iron’ is fresh off his return to the octagon at UFC 309 last month in New York City. Ending a two-year hiatus, Michael Chandler faced Charles Oliveira in a massive rematch. ‘Do Bronx’ wound up handing the former Bellator champion a unanimous decision defeat, surviving an incredible fifth-round comeback.

👀⚡️ Paddy Pimblett said he agreed on his next opponent and hinted at his identity, saying, ‘See you at the top’. 🎥 @PaddyTheBaddy ▫️ pic.twitter.com/WILYW5yQun — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 23, 2024

Paddy Pimblett teases future clash with UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler

Earlier this month, Michael Chandler teased that a fight with Paddy Pimblett could be made soon. While ‘Iron’ didn’t mention that the bout could be happening next, that seems to be the case. In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett teased his impending return to the cage. While he didn’t name Chandler as his opponent, he did use his catchphrase.

“It’s a nice end to the year, to be honest.” UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett stated on his YouTube channel, following a training session. “I’m in good shape, about 84, 85 kilos. People have been speculating about who I’m fighting, this and that. I’m coming for that belt, so I’m looking for higher -ranked fighters.”

He continued, “I’m sure you’s will see a fight announcement soon enough. I’ve said yeah. The opponent said yeah, we just need to get stuff signed. So, you’s know the score everyone…. I’ll see you at the top.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler?