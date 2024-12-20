Francis Ngannou remains suspicious of KO loss to Anthony Joshua: ‘Something unfair definitely happened’

By Fernando Quiles - December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou believes the circumstances throughout fight week and on fight night for his clash with Anthony Joshua were suspicious.

Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou

Ngannou and Joshua collided inside the boxing ring back in March. The heavyweight bout was held inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua earned a second-round knockout win and the bout never looked competitive.

In the aftermath, Ngannou hasn’t been shy expressing his belief that things were working against him throughout fight week, and it’s left him hesitant to accept a rematch if offered.

RELATED: TURKI ALALSHIKH REVEALS OPTIONS FOR FRANCIS NGANNOU’S NEXT FIGHT: “ONE IN MMA AND ONE IN BOXING”

Francis Ngannou Thinks Something “Unfair” was at Play During Anthony Joshua Fight

Radio Rahim of Seconds Out recently interviewed Francis Ngannou during a Ring Magazine press event. Ngannou was asked about a potential rematch with Anthony Joshua. “The Predator” made it clear that he remains suspicious over what went down during fight week earlier this year.

“The rematch with Joshua, to be honest, I feel very off and not very comfortable in that fight,” Ngannou said. “It’s something that could happen, but what I do know for sure is that I want the rematch with Fury. Again, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I didn’t like the Joshua fight. I think things wasn’t right, nothing was right and if it’s gonna be the same scenario I’m not interested.”

Ngannou then confirmed he felt something may have been at play behind the scenes that impacted his performance.

“Something unfair definitely happened,” Ngannou said.

One of the examples Ngannou used was the amount of time he was kept in the locker room before making his walk out.

“I don’t have the full picture, but I have seen some myself that wasn’t right,” Ngannou said. “I was in the locker room for almost four hours, for example, which is not something that does happen in the fight. So, just from that, not to talk about the entire week.”

Whether or not we’ll ever get the full story from Ngannou remains to be seen. It appears the situation hasn’t deterred the former UFC heavyweight champion from continuing his boxing career, however. After a successful PFL debut against Renan Ferreira, one has to wonder if Ngannou’s next bout will be in MMA or boxing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Francis Ngannou

Related

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor mocks "novice" Logan Paul and dubs fight UFC vs WWE

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have 10-minute staredown ahead of heavyweight rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

Earlier today, heavyweight boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury had a long, long staredown.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier isn't convinced by Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t sure he’s a fan of Conor McGregor potentially boxing Logan Paul in his next fight.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury's decision to not speak to family ahead of rematch: "I speak with my wife everyday"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are taking different approaches in preparation for their massive boxing rematch.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till rips into 'shameful' Tommy Fury for pulling out of Misfits boxing match: "It's a terrible excuse"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has ripped into Tommy Fury over pulling out of their boxing match.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul

Stephen A Smith makes surprising Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul prediction

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024
Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor announced he would be boxing Logan Paul in India in 2025.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 to feature "AI-powered judge" for massive heavyweight title rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

The heavyweight boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will feature a fourth judge on fight night.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor reveals he's agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: "I will then seek my return"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return to focus on an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in MMA could reportedly happen in 2025

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

A recent report indicates that Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in a mixed martial arts cage could actually happen in 2025.