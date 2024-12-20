Francis Ngannou remains suspicious of KO loss to Anthony Joshua: ‘Something unfair definitely happened’

Francis Ngannou Thinks Something “Unfair” was at Play During Anthony Joshua Fight

Radio Rahim of Seconds Out recently interviewed Francis Ngannou during a Ring Magazine press event. Ngannou was asked about a potential rematch with Anthony Joshua. “The Predator” made it clear that he remains suspicious over what went down during fight week earlier this year.

“The rematch with Joshua, to be honest, I feel very off and not very comfortable in that fight,” Ngannou said. “It’s something that could happen, but what I do know for sure is that I want the rematch with Fury. Again, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I didn’t like the Joshua fight. I think things wasn’t right, nothing was right and if it’s gonna be the same scenario I’m not interested.”

Ngannou then confirmed he felt something may have been at play behind the scenes that impacted his performance.

“Something unfair definitely happened,” Ngannou said.

One of the examples Ngannou used was the amount of time he was kept in the locker room before making his walk out.

“I don’t have the full picture, but I have seen some myself that wasn’t right,” Ngannou said. “I was in the locker room for almost four hours, for example, which is not something that does happen in the fight. So, just from that, not to talk about the entire week.”

Whether or not we’ll ever get the full story from Ngannou remains to be seen. It appears the situation hasn’t deterred the former UFC heavyweight champion from continuing his boxing career, however. After a successful PFL debut against Renan Ferreira, one has to wonder if Ngannou’s next bout will be in MMA or boxing.

