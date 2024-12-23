Jon Jones details five-year plan for UFC retirement amid uncertainty of Tom Aspinall fight: “Money is a motivator”

By Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has laid out his plans for the next five years.

Jon Jones UFC crowd

‘Bones’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 in New York City last month. Back for the first time since a submission win over Ciryl Gane last spring, Jon Jones met former champion Stipe Miocic. The 42-year-old was ending his own hiatus, last being knocked out by Francis Ngannou in early 2021.

In the end, it took less than four rounds for Jon Jones to hand the former champion a knockout loss. Following the win, ‘Bones’ was asked if interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall could be next. The Brit famously won gold in Jones’ absence, scoring knockout wins over the likes of Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes.

While Jon Jones has gone back and forth on fighting Tom Aspinall, it’s clear the 37-year-old wants to continue fighting. Speaking in a recent interview with YouTuber Alex Gonzalez, ‘Bones’ reiterated his comments about facing the interim champion. If the UFC wants to make the fight, they’re going to have to make sure Jones gets paid.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones opens up on MMA future

However, Jon Jones can also see himself fighting beyond a bout with Tom Aspinall. In the interview, the UFC heavyweight champion laid out a five-year plan for himself, and how he plans to exit the sport. After retiring from MMA, Jones wants to just focus on being a great parent and being there for his family. However, he’d also be down for a stint in acting.

“Money is a motivator, I think most people lie if they say they aren’t motivated by money.” Jon Jones stated in the interview. “But also, I’ve been doing the UFC work just out of love, too. I really love what I do, I really love making money. I really love writing my name down in the history books, and being a guy who’ll be able to live forever through the UFC record books. That all means a lot to me.”

He continued, “Dana [White] told me a long time ago, ‘Money will never be your issue because I never want you to worry about money. It will always come to you for the rest of your life’… Within the next five years, I want to win one more fight, maybe two, and try to make as much money as possible in the UFC. I’ve always wanted to be an actor, I think I do pretty good on camera and I’ve done commercials and things like that.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight champion? Do you think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

