WATCH | Dejected Tyson Fury slams judges backstage following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Backstage footage of Tyson Fury after losing to Oleksandr Usyk has been released.

‘The Gypsy King’ is fresh off his rematch with ‘The Cat’ over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. Their first bout in May was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender, which saw several swings of momentum. However, after a round nine knockdown, Oleksandr Usyk never looked back. After 12 rounds of action, he handed Tyson Fury his first career defeat in the boxing ring.

Following the loss, the British heavyweight went back to the drawing board. For the rematch, Tyson Fury decided to capitalize on his already massive size advantage. The former champion tipped the scales at 281 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in, giving him a staggering 55-pound weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk.

The bout got off to a hot start, as Tyson Fury looked to use that weight early. While the former heavyweight champion led after six rounds, he quickly began to slow. Oleksandr Usyk wound up storming back and claimed his second straight win over Fury. This time, winning by unanimous decision.

“I’ll tell you what it is, you’re not getting nothing in these countries.” Tyson Fury’s full backstage reaction after getting “robbed” against Oleksandr Usyk 👀pic.twitter.com/WazjRE2GPO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 23, 2024

Tyson Fury storms out of boxing ring following second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Instantly after Michael Buffer announced the result, Tyson Fury stormed out of the boxing ring. Now, footage has been released of a dejected ‘Gypsy King’ backstage following the loss. There, Fury slammed the judges for gifting Oleksandr Usyk the win, adding that he just can’t get a fair shake in Saudi Arabia.

“All the pros, Oscar De La Hoya and everybody said they had me four rounds up.” Tyson Fury stated following his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in the boxing ring. “It is what it is. It’s a no-hoper then, completely [if I only won four rounds]. Every f*cking round… Robbed there, f*ck them. I swear to god I thought I won it by at least three rounds.”

He concluded, “I bossed the fight on the front foot on him and all. Tell you what it is, you’re not getting nothing in these countries.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you think Tyson Fury deserved the nod over Oleksandr Usyk?