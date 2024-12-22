Tyson Fury thinks he’s 2-0 against Oleksandr Usyk following rematch: ‘I’ll always believe it ’til the day I die’

Tyson Fury Feels Judges Stole Two Wins Over Oleksandr Usyk

Before Tyson Fury entered his dressing room after the fight, footage surfaced of him saying he thought he had a three-round edge over Oleksandr Usyk by the end of the fight.

Tyson Fury reacts to his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk 🗣️ #UsykFury2 x #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/CZtbQJKPGw — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2024

Fury doubled down on his opinion during the post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie).

“I felt a little Christmas spirit in there. I think he got a Christmas gift from them judges – Christmas gift early,” Fury told reporters.

The former heavyweight king even went as far as to say he feels he should’ve had his hand raised after both fights with Usyk.

“I was quite confident. I thought I won that fight again,” Fury said. “I think I have Larry Holmes (syndrome). I thought I won both fights, but yet I’ve gone on with two losses on my record, so there’s not much I can do about it. I can just fight my heart out and do the best I can. Again, I’ll always believe it till the day I die: I thought I won that fight.”

Now that his feud with the Ukrainian champion is over, at least for now, “The Gypsy King” will need to weigh his options after he gets some rest. Many believe a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua makes sense. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn vouched for the fight following Fury’s second loss against Usyk.