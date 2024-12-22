Tyson Fury thinks he’s 2-0 against Oleksandr Usyk following rematch: ‘I’ll always believe it ’til the day I die’

By Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Tyson Fury believes the history books should say he defeated Oleksandr Usyk twice, not the other way around.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Fury stepped inside the boxing ring for a second showdown with Usyk this past Saturday. The two fought inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In their first meeting, Usyk scored a narrow split decision victory over “The Gypsy King” to hand him the first loss of his pro boxing career.

The rematch was also a heavily praised and competitive bout, and this time, Usyk scored the unanimous decision win.

RELATED: OLEKSANDR USYK REACTS TO TYSON FURY’S DECISION TO NOT SPEAK TO FAMILY AHEAD OF REMATCH: “I SPEAK WITH MY WIFE EVERYDAY”

Tyson Fury Feels Judges Stole Two Wins Over Oleksandr Usyk

Before Tyson Fury entered his dressing room after the fight, footage surfaced of him saying he thought he had a three-round edge over Oleksandr Usyk by the end of the fight.

Fury doubled down on his opinion during the post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie).

“I felt a little Christmas spirit in there. I think he got a Christmas gift from them judges – Christmas gift early,” Fury told reporters.

The former heavyweight king even went as far as to say he feels he should’ve had his hand raised after both fights with Usyk.

“I was quite confident. I thought I won that fight again,” Fury said. “I think I have Larry Holmes (syndrome). I thought I won both fights, but yet I’ve gone on with two losses on my record, so there’s not much I can do about it. I can just fight my heart out and do the best I can. Again, I’ll always believe it till the day I die: I thought I won that fight.”

Now that his feud with the Ukrainian champion is over, at least for now, “The Gypsy King” will need to weigh his options after he gets some rest. Many believe a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua makes sense. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn vouched for the fight following Fury’s second loss against Usyk.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in results: 'The Gypsy King' to have 55-pound weight advantage

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: "He has collected a lot of data from the last fight"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou has weighed in on the massive boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou remains suspicious of KO loss to Anthony Joshua: 'Something unfair definitely happened'

Fernando Quiles - December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou believes the circumstances throughout fight week and on fight night for his clash with Anthony Joshua were suspicious.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor mocks "novice" Logan Paul and dubs fight UFC vs WWE

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has mocked Logan Paul in a recent social media post as talk of a boxing match between them intensifies.

Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have 10-minute staredown ahead of heavyweight rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

Earlier today, heavyweight boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury had a long, long staredown.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier isn't convinced by Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury's decision to not speak to family ahead of rematch: "I speak with my wife everyday"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are taking different approaches in preparation for their massive boxing rematch.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till rips into 'shameful' Tommy Fury for pulling out of Misfits boxing match: "It's a terrible excuse"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has ripped into Tommy Fury over pulling out of their boxing match.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Conor McGregor

Stephen A Smith makes surprising Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul prediction

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

Stephen A Smith has given his prediction for the heavily rumored boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor announced he would be boxing Logan Paul in India in 2025.