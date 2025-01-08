KSI offers to fight Conor McGregor as Logan Paul appears unavailable due to WWE schedule: “I’m very down”

By Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

It appears that Conor McGregor could meet KSI, and not Logan Paul, in the boxing ring next.

Conor McGregor, KSI

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in combat sports since a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. As fans likely recall, Conor McGregor broke his leg in the final seconds of the first round of that trilogy bout. While the Irishman promised a return to fighting by the end of 2022, that never came. Instead, McGregor has sat on the sidelines.

In that time, the former two-weight UFC champion has found himself in several controversies. Late last year, Conor McGregor was found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in late 2018 and will pay $250,000 in damages, and over $1 million in court fees. In the days after the verdict, ‘The Notorious’ promised a swift return to fighting.

Late last month, rumors emerged about a potential Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul exhibition. For his part, the UFC star gave credence to the reports, confirming that he was in discussions to face ‘The Maverick’ in India. While the older Paul isn’t as experienced as his brother Jake, he still holds a 1-1 record in professional boxing.

RELATED: PAUL HUGHES FIRES BACK AT KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV OVER COMMENTS ABOUT IRISH MMA: “CONOR MADE YOU FAMOUS”

KSI reportedly enters talks to face Conor McGregor in the boxing ring amid Logan Paul rumors

However, it seems that Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul might not be happening after all. Earlier this week, the influencer-turned-wrestler stated that he’s now a full-time performer in the WWE. Given the notoriously brutal schedule of the professional wrestling giant, the comments seem to cast doubt on a boxing match with McGregor.

However, YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has now entered the discussion. Widely considered the best influencer boxer behind Jake Paul, ‘The Nightmare’ took to X earlier today. In a brief post, the British star confirmed that he was interested in facing Conor McGregor, stating that he’s down to make the fight happen.

For what it’s worth, ‘The Notorious’ has called out KSI on several occasions in the past. As recently as October, Conor McGregor has called for a boxing match opposite the YouTuber. While the former UFC champion hasn’t responded to the Brit publically, it’s clear he currently has his sights set on a return to the boxing ring.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in Conor McGregor vs. KSI?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Conor McGregor KSI

Related

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025
Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez reflects on infamous UFC title loss to Conor McGregor: "I didn't show up"

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

Over eight years removed from UFC 205, Eddie Alvarez is still frustrated by his loss to Conor McGregor.

Eddie Hearn
Chris Eubank Jr.

Eddie Hearn says time is running out on lucrative boxing match: 'It's so tedious at times'

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

Top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes the clock is ticking on making one long-requested fight a reality.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

UFC legend slams Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

A UFC legend has taken the time to slam the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, noting that it made him want to vomit.

Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Former UFC title challenger slams Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua talk: '5 Years too late'

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

One ex-UFC title challenger believes the ship has sailed on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

Conor McGregor BKFC

Conor McGregor scolds Irish MMA fighters who praised Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to harsh comments

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025
Conor McGregor David Feldman
Conor McGregor

BKFC owner David Feldman reacts to Conor McGregor's scathing rant on DAZN following mishap

Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025

BKFC owner David Feldman has shared his reaction to Conor McGregor going off on the DAZN streaming service.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

According to a recent report, the UFC is on board with booking Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul.

Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua insists Tyson Fury fight has to happen next: "This has to happen in 2025"

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

It appears that former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is finally ready to lock horns with Tyson Fury.

Conor McGregor BKFC press conference
Conor McGregor

UFC legend scoffs at Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul rumor: 'Not a single word is true'

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Conor McGregor will not be boxing Logan Paul if one UFC icon is to be believed.