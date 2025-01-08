KSI offers to fight Conor McGregor as Logan Paul appears unavailable due to WWE schedule: “I’m very down”

It appears that Conor McGregor could meet KSI, and not Logan Paul, in the boxing ring next.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in combat sports since a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. As fans likely recall, Conor McGregor broke his leg in the final seconds of the first round of that trilogy bout. While the Irishman promised a return to fighting by the end of 2022, that never came. Instead, McGregor has sat on the sidelines.

In that time, the former two-weight UFC champion has found himself in several controversies. Late last year, Conor McGregor was found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in late 2018 and will pay $250,000 in damages, and over $1 million in court fees. In the days after the verdict, ‘The Notorious’ promised a swift return to fighting.

Late last month, rumors emerged about a potential Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul exhibition. For his part, the UFC star gave credence to the reports, confirming that he was in discussions to face ‘The Maverick’ in India. While the older Paul isn’t as experienced as his brother Jake, he still holds a 1-1 record in professional boxing.

RELATED: PAUL HUGHES FIRES BACK AT KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV OVER COMMENTS ABOUT IRISH MMA: “CONOR MADE YOU FAMOUS”

No more Logan Paul vs Conor McGregor boxing match? 👀 pic.twitter.com/wgCneT72NF — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 7, 2025

KSI reportedly enters talks to face Conor McGregor in the boxing ring amid Logan Paul rumors

However, it seems that Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul might not be happening after all. Earlier this week, the influencer-turned-wrestler stated that he’s now a full-time performer in the WWE. Given the notoriously brutal schedule of the professional wrestling giant, the comments seem to cast doubt on a boxing match with McGregor.

However, YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has now entered the discussion. Widely considered the best influencer boxer behind Jake Paul, ‘The Nightmare’ took to X earlier today. In a brief post, the British star confirmed that he was interested in facing Conor McGregor, stating that he’s down to make the fight happen.

For what it’s worth, ‘The Notorious’ has called out KSI on several occasions in the past. As recently as October, Conor McGregor has called for a boxing match opposite the YouTuber. While the former UFC champion hasn’t responded to the Brit publically, it’s clear he currently has his sights set on a return to the boxing ring.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in Conor McGregor vs. KSI?